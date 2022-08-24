Everything new coming to Paramount Plus in September 2022

If you’re a fan of sports, few services will suit your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus in September 2022.

A bunch of popular shows are returning with new seasons in September, including The Good Fight, Ink Master, Seal Team, and My Dream Quinceañera.

If the latest releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount Plus here.

Paramount Plus new releases for September 2022

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

9/7: Ink Master premiere

9/8: The Good Fight premiere

9/16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere

9/18: Seal Team premiere

9/23: On the Come Up premiere

9/30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure

Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

This September: Inside the NFL premiere

Sports on Paramount Plus

9/1 & 9/6: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

9/3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

9/3: College Football on CBS – Arizona @ San Diego State

9/4: 2022 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue

9/4: 2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship

9/4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause

9/4: BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game

9/6 & 9/7: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

9/8: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

9/8: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1

9/10: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

9/10: College Football on CBS – Colorado @ Air Force

9/10 & 9/11: Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season

9/11: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)

9/11: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

9/13 & 9/14: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

9/15: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2

9/15: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2

9/17: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series

9/17: Beyond Limits: This is Football

9/17: SEC on CBS – Penn State @ Auburn

9/18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli

9/18: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

9/24: Sail GP

9/24: SEC on CBS

9/25: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

9/25: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days

Throughout September: NWSL Regular Season Competition

Throughout September: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition

Throughout September: Italian Serie A Competition

Throughout September: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition

Throughout September: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition

Throughout September: Combate Global MMA Action

Streaming September 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We’re No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac

Streaming September 3

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Streaming September 7

Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)

Black Ink Crew (Season 8)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)

Streaming September 14

Abby Hatcher (Season 3 – 4)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)

Streaming September 15

Run & Gun

Streaming September 16

CBS Fall Preview Show

Streaming September 17

48 Hours (Season 35)

Streaming September 18

60 Minutes

Streaming September 19

Heatwave

Bob Hearts Abishola

NCIS (Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)

The Neighborhood (Season 5)

Heatwave

Streaming September 20

FBI (Season 5)

FBI: International (Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Streaming September 21

Survivor (Season 43)

The Amazing Race (Season 34)

Streaming September 23

Nick News

Streaming September 28

Basketball Wives (Season 9)

Side Hustle (Season 1)

Streaming September 29

CSI: Vegas (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

Streaming September 30

House of Gucci

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for September 2022. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.