Everything new coming to Paramount Plus in September 2022

If you’re a fan of sports, few services will suit your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus in September 2022.
A bunch of popular shows are returning with new seasons in September, including The Good Fight, Ink Master, Seal Team, and My Dream Quinceañera.
Paramount Plus new releases for September 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
- 9/7: Ink Master premiere
- 9/8: The Good Fight premiere
- 9/16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere
- 9/18: Seal Team premiere
- 9/23: On the Come Up premiere
- 9/30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
- Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure
- Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
- This September: Inside the NFL premiere
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 9/1 & 9/6: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 9/3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
- 9/3: College Football on CBS – Arizona @ San Diego State
- 9/4: 2022 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue
- 9/4: 2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship
- 9/4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause
- 9/4: BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game
- 9/6 & 9/7: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
- 9/8: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
- 9/8: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
- 9/10: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
- 9/10: College Football on CBS – Colorado @ Air Force
- 9/10 & 9/11: Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season
- 9/11: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 9/11: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
- 9/13 & 9/14: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
- 9/15: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2
- 9/15: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2
- 9/17: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series
- 9/17: Beyond Limits: This is Football
- 9/17: SEC on CBS – Penn State @ Auburn
- 9/18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
- 9/18: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 9/24: Sail GP
- 9/24: SEC on CBS
- 9/25: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
- 9/25: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days
- Throughout September: NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Throughout September: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition
- Throughout September: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout September: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout September: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
- Throughout September: Combate Global MMA Action
Streaming September 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- A Family Thing
- Abandon
- American Gigolo
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Area 51
- Bad Influence
- Barnyard
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Sunday
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Bull Durham
- Collateral
- Colma: The Musical
- Congo
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- El Norte
- F/X
- Failure to Launch
- Gorky Park
- Grease 2
- Hard Eight
- Heartburn
- Hecho En Mexico
- Intersection
- Just Like Heaven
- Lifeguard
- Love Story
- Moonlight and Valentino
- Mother
- My Beautiful Laundrette
- Night Falls On Manhattan
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Roxanne
- Run the Race
- Serendipity
- Shanghai Noon
- Shattered
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Star Trek
- Staying Alive
- Superstar
- Support Your Local Sheriff!
- Teen Wolf
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Craft
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Natural
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Package
- The Poseidon Adventure
- The Quiet Man
- The War of the Worlds
- The Young Victoria
- Three Days of the Condor
- True Grit
- Uncommon Valor
- Up In The Air
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Wall Street
- We’re No Angels
- Yours, Mine and Ours
- Zodiac
Streaming September 3
- Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Streaming September 7
- Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
- Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
Streaming September 14
- Abby Hatcher (Season 3 – 4)
- Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
- Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
Streaming September 15
- Run & Gun
Streaming September 16
- CBS Fall Preview Show
Streaming September 17
- 48 Hours (Season 35)
Streaming September 18
- 60 Minutes
Streaming September 19
- Heatwave
- Bob Hearts Abishola
- NCIS (Season 20)
- NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)
- The Neighborhood (Season 5)
Streaming September 20
- FBI (Season 5)
- FBI: International (Season 2)
- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Streaming September 21
- Survivor (Season 43)
- The Amazing Race (Season 34)
Streaming September 23
- Nick News
Streaming September 28
- Basketball Wives (Season 9)
- Side Hustle (Season 1)
Streaming September 29
- CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
- Ghosts (Season 2)
- So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
- Young Sheldon (Season 6)
Streaming September 30
- House of Gucci
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for September 2022. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.