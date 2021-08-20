Everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021

Amazon has revealed all of the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in September 2021. As always, there are a few great licensed titles coming to the streaming service, including (500) Days of Summer, Apollo 13, and The Social Network. There are also some intriguing originals, such as Cinderella, which is a modern retelling of the classic story starring Camila Cabello.

Streaming September 1st

Streaming September 3rd

*Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella (2021) is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with. Our ambitious heroine (Camilla Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.



Streaming September 10th

*The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021) After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith), find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo). What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbors is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together in unexpected ways, leading to deadly consequences. Breathing new life into the forgotten genre of erotic thriller, The Voyeurs (2021) asks the question, “Is it okay to watch?”

*LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

LuLaRich is a four-part docuseries that chronicles the unraveling of LuLaRoe. Known for their buttery-soft leggings, the infamous multilevel-marketing company went viral promising young mothers a work-from-home salvation. Capitalizing on the growing power of social media, LuLaRoe’s eccentric founders recruited an army of independent retailers to peddle their increasingly bizarre and defective clothing products. Through exclusive interviews, this series unveils how it all went wrong in a spectacularly weird—and comedic—fashion.



Streaming September 12th

Streaming September 17th

*Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021) Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021) is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue collar English town with a dream of life on stage. Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.

*The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021) The Mad Women’s Ball follows Eugénie, a young woman living during the close of the 19th century, who discovers that she has the special power to hear the dead. After her family discovers her secret, she is taken to a neurology clinic in Paris without any way of escaping her fate. The clinic, held by professor Charcot, is where women diagnosed with hysteria, “craziness”, epilepsy and other types of mental or physical diseases are committed. Eugénie’s destiny will soon become entwined with that of Geneviève, a nurse, and their encounter will change both their futures.

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

*Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Do, Re & Mi is an Amazon Original animated series for preschoolers that centers on the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies voiced by Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and Luke Youngblood. Featuring delightful adventures and toe-tapping original songs spanning multiple genres, the series takes little ones on a journey where they will discover new sounds and melodies, move to the beat, and see how music helps solve every problem!



Streaming September 24th

*Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4 In the final season of Goliath, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right. Goliath stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons.



Prime subscribers also have access to IMDb TV, and here are the new releases for September:

Streaming September 1st

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 25th

Streaming September 27th

That’s everything new streaming on Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV in September 2021. Be sure to check out everything that Prime Video and IMDb added in August as well.