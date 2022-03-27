Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.

If the leak is accurate, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes. And that’s great news for MCU fans. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

At 2:28 hours long, Doctor Strange 2 would be a lot longer than most movies. But Marvel fans are probably looking forward to Multiverse of Madness being just as full of twists, turns, and revelations as any of the Avengers movies.

The reason why there’s so much talk about Doctor Strange 2 right now is the multiverse. It’s an unspoken promise from Marvel to offer fans plenty of exciting cameos. The Super Bowl trailer showed one of those glorious cameos, revealing that Professor X (Patrick Stewart) is in the movie. But it’ll take time for the story to introduce all those superhero variants and integrate them into the story.

The multiverse theme also implies the film will have a longer runtime than other movies. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will all be part of this massive multiverse story. Moving between several realities could be confusing for both the characters and the audience. That’s why Marvel will need more time to tell this sort of a story.

The Doctor Strange 2 runtime leak

Marvel has yet to confirm the Doctor Strange 2 runtime, as theaters haven’t started taking online ticket orders. But Brazilian ticketing website Ingresso listed the film’s duration as 2 hours and 28 minutes. The site then reverted the figure to 0 minutes, but the blunder leaked.

As Murphy’s Multiverse points out, the leaked runtime makes Doctor Strange 2 one of the top five longest MCU movies.

At 148 minutes, it’s as long as No Way Home. It’s shorter than Infinity War, Endgame, and Eternals. But it’s nowhere near The Batman’s three-hour event.

One of the great things about MCU movies is that time just flies. You don’t have time to feel bored or wonder when the film will finally be over. It’s quite the opposite. If the 2:28 hours Doctor Strange 2 runtime is correct, then we’ll be sad to see the post-credits scenes roll.

Marvel will soon clear the air when it comes to the film’s length, as Doctor Strange 2 ticket sales will start online in the coming weeks.

