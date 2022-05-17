Doctor Strange 2 is already out, but the cameo leaks are still coming

Doctor Strange 2 is out in theaters, so fans already know what happens in the sequel and how Multiverse of Madness sets up the future of the MCU. The Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are no longer just leaks. Many of them were confirmed on May 6th when the movie hit theaters. And Marvel has started explaining some of the Multiverse of Madness cameos it had considered for the film. With all that in mind, you probably thought the Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are over.

You would be wrong. We now have more details about Multiverse of Madness cameos that didn’t make it into the final cut. The reason that’s so exciting is that Marvel might end up using these characters down the road in other MCU movies. You should know that some Multiverse of Madness spoilers follow below, however.

Marvel considered some of the cameos that the Doctor Strange 2 leaks mentioned

In the past few days, we learned that Marvel considered Tom Cruise for an alternate Iron Man role. The team also looked into having Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) cameo in the movie, but eventually shot those plans down. Similarly, the Doctor Strange 2 writer said they decided against introducing other X-Men in the film.

Separately, reports claimed that Daniel Craig was supposed to be Mister Fantastic before John Krasinski landed the part. Other leaks said that Craig’s cameo was as Balder the Brave. Balder appeared in various Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks, including a surprisingly accurate one. Balder would have been an Illuminati member in this instance.

This brings us to the latest batch of Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks which detail a character that has rarely appeared in rumors.

James Clement from The Weekly Planet podcast mentioned during a recent show the following characters that should have appeared in Doctor Strange 2: Earth-616 Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Balder the Brave, Ghost Rider, and Deadpool. Here’s the relevant exchange about the Doctor Strange 2 cameos that Marvel wanted.

The surprise character that Marvel reportedly cut from the movie

Here’s what Clement had to say about these characters:

James Clement: ‘So somebody sent me a list of five characters that were going to be in this movie that were cut… So apparently, yeah, the Wanda killing MCU Mordo, that was real. That was going to happen. ‘Michael Fassbender was going to turn up as Magneto… I said [to my source], ‘Were any of these filmed?’ And this person said, ‘Filmed but ultimately cut from the theatrical version,’ which is what my source relates…’ ‘Balder the Brave as mentioned, though not given a name… Ghost Rider, which is very interesting as a member of the Illuminati…’ Nick Mason: ‘Oh, he was going to be in the Illuminati?’ James Clement: ‘Yeah, I guess? He was going to fight Wanda and probably die… and Deadpool was going to be in the post-credits scene.’

This Doctor Strange 2 cameo leak does not mention the actors that would have played Balder and Ghost Rider.

But perhaps the most exciting revelation in all of this is that Marvel wanted Fassbender back as Magneto. His version of the character is certainly a highlight of Fox’s X-Men reboot. And having Erik Lehnsherr in a movie where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is the villain would have certainly been exciting.

There’s no telling whether we’ll ever see this purported footage or whether Marvel will bring Fassbender back for something other than a Doctor Strange adventure. But the multiverse storyline is very much in play in the MCU, and we’re not done learning what it all means.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.