Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman shares intense Wolverine training video

As exciting as playing Wolverine might be for Hugh Jackman, there’s a very good reason for the actor to have passed on reprising the role after so many years. He has to look the part, and that means getting into shape and bulking up. It takes a strict training regimen and an equally disciplined diet to support it. After revealing on social media that getting to be Wolverine for Deadpool 3 means eating some 8,000 calories a day, Hugh Jackman is back with an intense training video showing some of the demanding exercises he has to go through.

Needless to say, he already looks jacked.

The actor started bulking up months ago when he showed his return to the gym for Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds did the same. The latter’s Deadpool might not need to be as muscular as Wolverine, but he also has to look the part. Not to mention the Reynolds-Jackman “feud” that forces Reynolds to keep up with Jackman.

On that note, soon after Jackman showed his impressive 8,000-calorie menu for a day, Reynolds shot back on Instagram. “Keeping Up With The Jackmans,” he captioned an image a few days ago, showing himself getting ready to hit the gym.

But, again, there’s no doubt that Jackman will beat Reynolds when it comes to bulking up for Deadpool 3. It’s the nature of Wolverine’s role. And Jackman will apparently continue to show his efforts via social media.

The latest example is a 25-second video of him going through one of these gruesome exercises under the supervision of his trainer.

Jackman used the same theme, too, saying that he’s becoming Wolverine again, just like in previous posts on social media that show him training or eating for the Deadpool 3 role. Or training because he just ate something he shouldn’t have.

In the clip, the actor completes the exercise, thanking his trainer and saying hi to the audience before he stops. But it sure looks like another set or an equally grueling exercise is coming up.

MCU, Deadpool 3, and Wolverine excitement aside, Jackman’s effort is incredibly impressive. The actor is 54, having first played Wolverine when he was 32. Jackman was 48 when he played Wolverine last time in Logan. But he seems just as committed as ever to getting back in shape for Wolverine. Not that we’d have ever doubted it.

Paying for the baguette(s) and butter, tarte tatin and and and. pic.twitter.com/qPHOd3qhC4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 21, 2023

And, if Wolverine shows up in Secret Wars, as some rumors say, Jackman might have to repeat this preparation process in a couple of years.

Once Reynolds is done selling another one of his businesses for billions of dollars, we expect him to respond with similar training videos. In mid-February, he showed off his own gym routines while taking a hit at Jackman. “I’m not training for Deadpool. I’m training to spend several months with Hugh Jackman — who’s not nearly as nice as everyone thinks,” the actor said at the time.

Deadpool 3 should be released on November 8th, 2024, provided Marvel doesn’t change the premiere date. The movie will start shooting later this year.