Deadpool 3’s Wolverine role requires Hugh Jackman to eat over 8,000 calories a day

Fox’s Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is coming to the MCU in Deadpool 3. This might be a Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) movie, but the two superheroes will have to partner up to save the day. But before any of that happens, the actors have to get into shape.

Several images show Reynolds and/or Jackman training for the Deadpool 3 roles months before the shooting begins. Jackman posted a new update on social media with the food he needs to become Wolverine again. And we’re looking at a diet of over 8,000 calories a day, or enough to get him back into incredible shape.

All that energy will go toward bulking up. Wolverine has to look like, well, Wolverine. And the actor’s efforts are all the more impressive considering that he hasn’t played the role in several years.

Hugh Jackman thanked his chef on Twitter, posting images of the food he has to eat during a single day with this caption:

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again.

The meals above include:

Black bass (2,000 calories)

Patagonia salmon (2,100 calories)

Two chicken burgers (1,000 calories each)

Two grass-fed sirloins (1,100 calories each)

That’s a lot of bulk. But the actor didn’t go directly to 8,000 calories a day. He has been building up the intake in recent months, Variety explains.

“I’m building up. I’m on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment,” Jackman told Stephen Colbert in January while on The Late Show. “I wore a heart rate monitor [for The Music Man] because my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here, because I’m trying to bulk you up.’ I burned 1,500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes: ‘Oh, you gotta eat.’ So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I’m just eating and training.”

During the same month, Hugh Jackman spoke about his bulking up for Deadpool 3’s Wolverine on HBO’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. Addressing the physical toll of preparing for Wolverine movies, Jackman said he never took steroids to bulk up.

“I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

As incredible as Hugh Jackman’s dedication to Wolverine might be, one thing is missing: Ryan Reynolds posting his Deadpool 3 diet to show he’s bulking up even harder.