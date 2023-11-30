There’s almost no end to the number of crime thrillers I am willing to watch, so I’m always going to give a new film or television show a chance that operates in the genre. Thankfully, Apple is adding yet another thriller to its growing list.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Criminal Record, its upcoming crime thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. The new series, which will pit two detectives against each other, will premiere on the streaming service on January 10, 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for Criminal Record on YouTube below:

What is Criminal Record about?

Criminal Record tells the story of “an anonymous call [that] draws two detectives into a fight to correct an old miscarriage of justice.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), Criminal Record,” is a powerful new London crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

The series stars Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife), Charlie Creed-Miles, and Dionne Brown. It is directed by Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant, written by Paul Rutman, and executive produced by Paul Rutman and Elaine Collins.

I’ll definitely give this series a go after watching the trailer. There’s nothing like a good crime thriller, especially when one of the detectives may be involved with the crime that was committed and potentially covered something up. It looks like the suspense is going to be palpable in this one. BGR’s own Andy Meek even listed it as one of his most anticipated shows coming out this winter.

Criminal Record will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 10, 2024. The first two episodes will be available on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through February 23, 2024. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it eventually comes to one of the streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.