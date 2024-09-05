Creature Commandos kicks off the new DC Universe on Dec. 5

The DC Extended Universe came to a sad end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom last year. Warner Bros. then wiped its slate clean and started over by appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, giving them free rein to build out their own cinematic universe. Now, DC Studios has announced that Creature Commandos, the first entry in the new DC Universe, will premiere on Max on December 5.

Here’s the synopsis for the new TV show: “CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.”

The adult animated series will consist of seven episodes, with the first premiering on December 5. Max will then stream new episodes weekly until January 16.

Familiar faces from James Gunn’s DCEU projects will reprise their roles in the series, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Steve Agee as Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel. The cast will also feature Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Sean Gunn as GI Robot, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, and Indira Varma as The Bride.

As Gunn revealed nearly two years ago, Creature Commandos is not only the first project of the new DCU, but it’s also part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. James Gunn is also working on a live-action miniseries called Waller that will connect to the Peacemaker series.

Meanwhile, Gunn also recently wrapped filming on Superman, which is the first movie set in the new DCU. Starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, it’s set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.