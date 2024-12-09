Chris Evans is reportedly coming back to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans isn’t ready to quit the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. The Wrap reports that Evans has joined the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, which will also feature Robert Downey Jr. in a new role as the villainous Doctor Doom. It’s not clear how extensive Evans’ part will be or even who he’ll be playing, but expect to see him in the crossover flick.

Evans passed the shield of Captain America to Sam Wilson in the closing moments of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, seemingly ending his long run as the character. That said, the Multiverse Saga has introduced the concept of variants, which means there are endless Captain Americas running around in alternate timelines. There’s a chance that Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers, just not the Steve that we know from previous movies.

Of course, the original Steve Rogers is still alive in the primary reality of the MCU. In the comics, when Rogers was sapped of his Super-Soldier Serum and then aged rapidly, he appointed Sam Wilson as the new Captain America but stayed involved as a member of S.H.I.E.L.D. Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo might take inspiration from that storyline for their movie… or not. We’ll have to wait and see if future leaks can offer any hints.

It’s worth noting that Evans had a cameo in this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine as Johnny Storm. Years before he was cast as Captain America, he featured in Fox’s Fantastic Four movies. The character will soon be played by Joseph Quinn in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Comic books and comic book movies alike frequently find ways to bring their biggest characters back to life, and it’s clear that Marvel will do the same in the coming years. Don’t be surprised if nearly every Avenger gets a curtain call before the Multiverse Saga ends.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.