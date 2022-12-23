Charlie Cox says Daredevil won’t be in Deadpool 3

More than a year ago, rumors were swirling that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the time, the actor tried his best not to confirm those leaks, which is typical behavior for MCU stars. Fast-forward to late 2022, and Cox is no longer hiding his Daredevil return, as he has already appeared in a couple of MCU projects and will star in the Born Again Disney Plus show. But now, Charlie Cox is denying recent rumors that Daredevil will appear in an upcoming MCU movie: Deadpool 3.

Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow.

There is a big difference between the No Way Home and Deadpool 3 rumors. The plot of the former leaked in full well before the film’s release. That’s how we knew Matt Murdock would defend Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the movie. Charlie Cox had no option but to deal with those rumors during interviews for non-MCU projects.

But the Deadpool 3 situation is different. It’s a rumor that started thanks to the Daredevil actor.

The actor was in Germany at the Comic-Con Winter Edition, where he talked about his MCU character. In this context, he said Daredevil could show up in a Deadpool movie. “I think because of the tone of our show, I think that there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool,” the actor said. “It would be really cool.”

As we explained at the time, it would be amazing to have these characters meet in the MCU. But only if the story works. Deadpool 3 will be a massive multiverse movie featuring plenty of exciting cameos. That’s what current leaks say.

Adding Daredevil to the list of superheroes Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) meet would be amazing. But it doesn’t have to happen just for the sake of having more cameos in the film.

Charlie Cox says Daredevil isn’t in Deadpool 3

The actor tried to clear the air in an interview with TechRadar. Cox made it very clear that he’s not in the upcoming sequel.

“Oh god, what did I say again?” Cox asked when talking about his Daredevil comments in Germany: “Oh yeah, I said that in Germany, didn’t I? I can tell you now, I’m definitely not in Deadpool 3.”

Cox could very well be lying, just like any other MCU actor would do in order to prevent spoilers. But if he is, he’s doing it in a believable manner. And he certainly doesn’t want Daredevil fans to get the wrong impressions about what’s coming next.

“If it ends up being true, I’ve inadvertently spoiled something,” he said. “If it isn’t, fans who are excited about something I say will end up being disappointed.”

Again, this isn’t like No Way Home Daredevil rumors. This time, it’s Charlie Cox at the root of the Deadpool 3 speculation. It only makes sense to see him clarify the matter.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus in Spring 2024. Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8th, 2024.