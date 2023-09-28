Apple TV+ drops official trailer for Argylle, its spy thriller starring Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill seems to be on track to play a spy over and over again without ever being James Bond.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for Argylle, its upcoming spy thriller starring Superman himself, Henry Cavill. The film, which follows the adventures of a superspy around the world, will premiere sometime in 2024.

You can watch the trailer, which reveals an interesting secret about Cavill’s character that changes the entire premise of the film, on YouTube below:

What is Argylle about?

Argylle follows the “globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations.”

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Argylle is based on a script written by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

In addition to Cavill, the film features a very recognizable cast including Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

I’m always up for a spy thriller, especially one that Cavill is starring in. This also isn’t the first time the actor has played a spy — Cavill also starred in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., where he played a successful criminal who was “recruited” by the government into the spy world. Queue all of the comparisons between these two movies!

Argylle will premiere in theaters sometime in 2024. It is still unclear exactly when so we’ll have to wait and see if it debuts in the same year on Apple’s streaming service. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it eventually comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.