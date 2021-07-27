Apple is offering HBO Max discounts to certain customers

Late last week, HBO finally axed the HBO channel via Apple TV Channels. As it stands now, any HBO subscribers who previously accessed the service via Apple TV Channels now have no access to any HBO content. Naturally, some existing HBO subscribers are a bit miffed.

The good news, though, is that Apple is taking measures to placate HBO subscribers in the form of refunds and discounts on an HBO Max subscription.

What HBO Max offers

Before the arrival of HBO Max, HBO’s selection of services was beyond disjointed. Aside from a regular HBO subscription, there were also streaming service options in the form of HBO Go and HBO Now. With HBO Max designed to replace HBO Go and HBO Now, Warner Bros. has made things a lot easier for consumers to digest. Now, for just $15, viewers can access HBO’s treasure trove of movies and acclaimed television series. What’s more, HBO Max houses a range of originals along with first-run movies like Space Jam 2, as well as TV streaming exclusives like Friends.

A list of all the new content that came to HBO Max in July alone can be viewed over here.

Apple is offering a discount for impacted HBO subscribers

If you’re a consumer impacted by the removal of the HBO app on Apple TV, you’ll be able to receive a pro-rated discount or refund for the amount of time remaining on your subscription.

An email to users impacted by the change can be viewed below:

The HBO channel on the Apple TV app is no longer available and your subscription has ended. You will receive a refund or credit for any unused portion of your current subscription period. Redeem your code below to keep watching on HBO Max — which includes all of HBO along with so much more — for a discounted rate of $9.99/month for the first 3 months of the HBO Max Ad-Free plan. This limited-time offer is valid through September 5, 2021. Download HBO Max from the App Store, connect to the Apple TV app, and enjoy all your favorite HBO shows and movies. Plus, get access to HBO Max originals and even more blockbusters, and enjoy them across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Incidentally, an ad-free version of HBO Max is available for $9.99 for three months right now. Note that this is $5 cheaper than the normal monthly rate.

A cheaper way to watch hit HBO content

If you’re not willing to pay $15 for a full HBO Max subscription, you’ll be glad to know there is a cheaper option available. This past June, an ad-supported tier for HBO Max went live. The new tier costs $9.99 per month and shows ads every so often.

“Advertising is a time-tested way to reduce the cost of great entertainment and reach a wider audience, Andy Forssell of HBO Max said. “We’ve worked hard to create an elegant, tasteful ad experience that is respectful of great storytelling for those users who choose it, and which we’re confident will deliver for our advertising partners as well.”

Lastly, you can enjoy an even greater discount if you pre-pay for an entire year of HBO Max. In that scenario, an ad-free subscription will set you back $149.99 for the year, which is about $12.5 per month. Meanwhile, an ad-supported tier purchased as part of a pre-paid plan will set you back $99 per year, or about $8.25 per month.

