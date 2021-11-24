Amazon might make a Mass Effect TV series for Prime Video

A new deal between EA and Amazon Studios could result in a Mass Effect TV series on Prime Video.

The success of recent adaptions like The Wheel of Time series on Amazon could lead to more TV shows based around popular franchises. Chief among that list is Mass Effect, a popular sci-fi RPG franchise developed by BioWare. If these reports prove to be true, it could be a great time to get to work on a series based on the game’s universe. BioWare just released Mass Effect: Legendary Edition this year, which brings all three of the main games together into one remastered package.

Amazon might be making a Mass Effect TV series

According to a new report from Deadline, Amazon and EA are working on a deal. That deal would give Amazon the rights to create a series based around the universe from the Mass Effect video games.

Amazon and EA haven’t shared any details about the deal as of yet, and it hasn’t even been finalized. As such, we’re unsure exactly what the show will be about. It could follow the story of Commander Sheperd and the crew of the Normandy like the games do. Or, if Amazon really wants to explore the universe, it could do an original story with brand new characters.

There’s a lot of material to work with in the first trilogy of games. Amazon could also explore the story introduced in the sequel series, which kicked off with Mass Effect: Andromeda. No matter what story it decides to tell, Amazon has its work cut out for it if the two companies close a deal. Mass Effect fans are very protective of the universe and Amazon will need to deliver a solid adaption if it wants to succeed.

They keep making TV shows and movies about video games

Of course, Mass Effect isn’t the only video game franchise to get the TV treatment. Amazon is also working on a video game adaption of the Fallout games. That series has Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, behind it. HBO is also adapting The Last of Us for television, which is set to follow the game’s main characters and faithfully tell the story of the first game.

On the big screen, we’ve also seen a fair share of video game adaptions with even more set to come. Sony is nearly ready to release its movie based on Naughty Dog’s Uncharted franchise. That movie stars Tom Holland (of Spider-Man fame) as the main character, Nathan Drake.

It’s not uncommon for video games, comics, and books to become the source of TV or movie adaptions. That doesn’t mean that every adaption is good, though. Amazon has quite a mountain to climb if it and EA agree to a deal, as it will need to deliver something that stays faithful to the Mass Effect universe fans have come to know and love.