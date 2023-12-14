Apple TV+ already has a number of sci-fi series on its streaming service, and the company doesn’t seem interested in stopping anytime soon. For any and all fans of The Murderbot Diaries books, you’re about to get a Murderbot television series, and Alexander Skarsgård is here to bring it to your living room.

Today, Apple TV+ announced that it has landed Murderbot, a new television series based on Martha Wells’ bestselling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, “The Murderbot Diaries.” The series will be executive-produced by and star Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan, The Northman, True Blood).

What will Murderbot be about?

Murderbot will tell the story of the acclaimed series and follow an android who must hide its free will from humanity.

“Murderbot” is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “clients.” Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

In addition to starring Skarsgård, the series is coming from Academy Award-nominated creators and directors Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy, Mozart in the Jungle).

“Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers will write, direct and produce under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells will serve as consulting producer.

Apple TV+ says that the first season of the series will be told over the course of ten episodes. It’s currently unclear when Murderbot will go into production or when it will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you can watch the series in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.