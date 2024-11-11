A working Batmobile from The Dark Knight can be yours for $3 million

If you’re currently Christmas shopping and happen to have $3 million lying around to spend on friends and family, we have the perfect gift idea for you. Wayne Enterprises, which offers deluxe and exclusive products and experiences for Batman fans, has built 10 limited edition “Tumblers” (the tank-like Batmobile from Batman Begins and The Dark Knight) to celebrate Batman’s 85th anniversary. They’re currently on sale for $2,990,000 each.

“Limited production of 10 Wayne Enterprises Tumblers, fully functional iconic “Batmobile”, are exclusively being sold by invitation only,” Wayne Enterprises explained on its site. “These highly collectable Tumbler Batmobiles are officially sanctioned by Warner Bros. and will be available for sale to an exclusive audience of avid car collectors.”

According to the official spec sheet, the Tumbler is made of kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal fiberglass and features a 6.2L LS3 engine, SuperMatic 4L85-E four-speed transmission, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a digital performance dashboard.

It also comes with imitation gun turrets, a smoke screen delivery system, racing harnesses for car seats, and it even simulates a jet engine (without the flames). As you could probably guess, the Tumbler isn’t street-legal, so if you do purchase one, don’t take it out for a drive unless you are prepared to end up in an actual police chase.

If you’re seriously thinking about becoming one of ten owners of a working Batmobile from The Dark Knight, you can complete an inquiry form online to express interest in the limited allocation. Whoever does end up with these Batmobiles, we just ask that you be careful… and also post as many videos of it in action as humanly possible once it arrives.

We can’t find any videos of the Wayne Enterprises Tumbler yet, but here’s a short clip from Jay Leno’s Garage of Batman’s Tumbler from a few years ago: