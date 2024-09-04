A Minecraft Movie teaser trailer throws real people into a blocky world

Just look at the adorable pink square sheep, the flying square pigs, the square wolf howling at the square full moon, the square pigs (again?), and the briefly startled square white llama during a square pig attack in the teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie!

I did not see this coming on Wednesday, but Warner Bros. went ahead and released the first teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie. It’s only about 80 seconds long, but it’s enough to make me want to watch it as soon as possible… and simultaneously avoid it like the plague.

In case you can’t tell, I’m not the biggest fan of Minecraft. However, I do have fond memories of kids in the family playing versions of it on a tablet or big-screen TV with incredible excitement. I also fondly remember struggling to stay awake for important Minecraft-based conversations with them.

Watching someone else play the incredibly popular game almost always puts me to sleep. It’s what I like most about Minecraft.

The flying pigs. Image source: YouTube

It’s been years since then, and A Minecraft Movie might make me pay attention to this universe again. My preferences aside, this sure looks like the next game-based potentially massive box office success. We all remember what happened with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

All A Minecraft Movie needs is good marketing, and all the kids who love the game will want to see it. The teaser trailer is a good start, as it’s already pulling me in, someone who thought they’d categorically avoid watching any Minecraft movie. Unless children were involved, in which case I’d have to take them.

Hopefully, the story will be good enough to warrant a trip to the cinema. And if it is, the A Minecraft Movie sequel sells itself.

The teaser trailer doesn’t do a good job of telling us what the story is, but it does give me Jumanji vibes. The reboot, not the original. That is, humans get trapped in a game world where they might have to go to battle against some sort of threat (it must be the flying pigs). And what do you know, Jack Black is in this one too. He’s “Steve,” I want to watch A Minecraft Movie even more because of that line.

I sure love this white Minecraft llama. Image source: YouTube

The rest of the cast is equally impressive. Jason Momoa, whose character is clearly not impressed with Steve, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Kate McKinnon, and Jennifer Coolidge round out the cast.

The trailer’s YouTube description actually confirms that the humans are trapped in Minecraft, where they’ll have to… craft to survive? God, I both hate and love it:

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

A Minecraft Movie hits theaters next April, which gives me plenty of time to reconsider my life’s decisions. Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer follows below: