4 wacky travel shows to watch after Conan O’Brien Must Go

The top show on Max right now isn’t the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Jinx − Part Two, or The Sympathizer. No, the most popular original series on Max this week is a new travel show from Conan O’Brien. In Conan O’Brien Must Go, the talk show host travels the world and meets up with fans he connected with on his podcast to experience their culture.

Over the four episodes, Conan travels to Norway, Argentina, Thailand, and Ireland. Much like his recent Hot Ones episode, Conan is always willing to go to great lengths to make the audience at home and everyone around him laugh. It’s a hilarious journey, and if you’re looking for more like it once you’re done, we have some suggestions below.

An Idiot Abroad

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, iTunes

Over a decade ago, The Office creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant sent their friend Karl Pilkington on a global excursion, and he fully hated every minute of it. It remains one of the funniest TV shows I’ve ever seen, scripted or not. Sadly, An Idiot Abroad is no longer streaming anywhere, but it’s worth the price of admission to watch Karl explore the Seven Wonders of the World, go whale watching in Alaska, and climb Mount Fuji in Japan.

Conan Without Borders

Where to watch: Max

Conan O’Brien Must Go isn’t the comedian’s first travel TV show. If you want to see even more of Conan’s international antics, check out his series of specials from 2015-2019, Conan Without Borders. He visits a cigar factory in Cuba, takes his assistant Sona to her ancestral homeland of Armenia, and tries to expose Jordan Schlansky as a fraud in Italy.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The Reluctant Traveler

Where to watch: Apple TV+

After wrapping up the sixth and final season of his beloved sitcom Schitt’s Creek, actor Eugene Levy teamed up with Apple to leave his comfort zone and visit parts of the world he’d never seen before. He flies over the desert in Utah, tries to drill into the ice in Finland, and officiates a sumo wrestling match in Japan, all while learning to love the great outdoors.

Travel Man

Where to watch: Prime Video, Peacock

If you enjoyed Richard Ayoade in The Mighty Boosh, The IT Crowd, or even Paddington 2, you should give his long-running travel series Travel Man a shot. In each episode, Ayoade travels to a popular city with a celebrity guest and provides viewers with a two-day itinerary for a quick trip. Some of his guests over the year have included Noel Fielding, Rob Delaney, Paul Rudd, Rebel Wilson, Jon Hamm, and his IT Crowd co-star Chris O’Dowd.