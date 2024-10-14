4 Netflix original shows with new seasons coming this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

It’s a busy week for Netflix originals, but the talk of the town is sure to be the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer. Based on the books of Michael Connelly (which also inspired the 2011 Matthew McConaughey movie), the legal drama has been a smash hit for Netflix.

Returning Netflix shows (10/13 – 10/19)

British journalist and author Graham Hancock returns with a second season of the controversial series, Ancient Apocalypse, in which he explores the possibility of an advanced civilization which was supposedly lost to history tens of thousands of years ago. In this season, he heads to North and South America, where he is joined by actor Keanu Reeves.

The new season of the true-crime docuseries in which death row inmates tell the stories of what landed them in prison. Past seasons have featured conversations with those who killed spouses, cellmates, ex-lovers, family members, and complete strangers.

If you weren’t aware, there’s an entire Jurassic World extended universe outside of the movies. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the successor to Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, which ran for five seasons from 2020 to 2022. Chaos Theory picks up six years later, as the Nublar Six reunite to uncover a conspiracy threatening dinosaurs and mankind.

According to Netflix, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will be based on The Gods of Guilt, which is the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s book series. Star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller) says that the new season will feature “Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what’s going to happen, who’s going to be bad and who’s going to be guilty.”