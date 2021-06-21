Samsung’s Galaxy S21 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy series has long offered some of the best phones out there. Samsung has really pulled out all the stops recently too — the Galaxy S21 offers a premium, smooth experience, for a lower entry-level price than the Galaxy S20, and with much better performance.

For Prime Day 2021, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S21, and some of its other phones, at an even lower price than normal. These phones are among the best in their price range — and if you’re looking for a solid phone for the price, then it’s well worth considering them.

You’ll find a quick rundown below of the Samsung phone deals available for Prime Day, or you can shop the entire sale right here on Amazon’s site.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung revamped the Galaxy S series for the Galaxy S21. The device offers an all-new design with a camera module that kind of melts into the frame of the phone, and it looks awesome.

Of course, the phone offers much more than just a great design. Under the hood, the device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. In other words, the phone will be able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. On the back, there’s a triple camera system, while the battery sits in at 4,000mAh.

Perhaps one of the best things about the Galaxy S21 is its display. The phone may only have a 1,080p resolution, but with the 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll get a silky smooth display experience.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Smartphone | Pro-Gr… List Price: $799.99 Price: $599.99 You Save: $200.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Interested in getting a serious step up from the standard Galaxy S21? The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the phone to buy. The device keeps the same performance as the standard Galaxy S21, but increases the display resolution and size, has a quad-camera system, and has a glass back instead of a plastic one.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone 128GB US Version Smartphone Pro… Price: $899.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

If you want to save your cash a little, then the Galaxy S20 FE is an excellent option. The device offers 2020 flagship specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. You’ll still get the 120Hz refresh rate, and the triple camera system, and while it doesn’t quite perform as well as the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S20 FE worth considering.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone 128GB US Version Smartphone Pro-Gr… List Price: $699.99 Price: $479.00 You Save: $220.99 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is the best way to get the big-screen Samsung experience. The device offers flagship performance, with its Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB of storage, and a hefty 6.7-inch display. The device also comes with Samsung’s much-loved S-Pen, which can seriously come in handy for productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, US Version, 128GB of Storage, Mo… List Price: $946.55 Price: $749.99 You Save: $196.56 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

If you really want to save your cash, then the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is probably worth considering. The device isn’t quite the flagship experience as some of the other phones on this list, but it can still handle most things you can throw at it. The Galaxy A71 5G has a nice, big 6.7-inch display, with a quad-camera system, and a 4,500mAh battery. The device also supports 5G connectivity, so you can take advantage of next-gen wireless networks.