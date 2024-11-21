Reolink Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals: Up to 43% off the best new security cameras

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Longtime BGR readers know that we’re big fans of Reolink. I personally use a Reolink PoE camera system for my own home security, and I also use Reolink battery cameras both inside my house and outside in spots where it’s too tricky to run Ethernet cables.

I’ve been particularly impressed with Reolink’s new releases lately. Some of the company’s newer models offer specs and features that are far beyond what you’ll find in rival security cameras. And now, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Reolink is offering incredible deals on several of its newest and best products.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, you can save up to 43% on the hottest new Reolink security camera models. Featured deals include:

These deals only last from November 21 – December 5, so you should definitely take advantage while you can. I even plan to take advantage of a few of these deals myself!

Visit the Reolink deals page on Amazon to see these offers and more, or keep reading to learn all about our favorite Reolink camera models that are discounted during this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Reolink Altas PT Ultra: 30% off

We’ll start things off with one of Reolink’s most impressive security cameras ever. It’s called the Reolink Altas PT Ultra, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

This new Reolink camera has so many fantastic features that you won’t find on other models in this price range. It also has a few features you can’t get on any other battery-powered security camera, period, no matter how much you spend.

The Altas PT Ultra is a 4K pan and tilt camera that offers industry-first continuous 4K UHD video recording. Continuous recording is something that you typically need a PoE camera to get.

Thanks to its massive 20,000 mAh battery, this model is able to offer up to 96 hours of continuous 4K video recording on a charge — or even more if you connect the solar panel that comes bundled with this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. Alternatively, if you configure it to record motion events instead of continuously, you can get up to 16 months of battery life on a single charge. That’s absolutely unheard of for a battery-powered security camera.

Other key Altas PT Ultra features include motion event pre-recording, ColorX day and night true-color vision, motion tracking with automatic pan and tilt, and so much more.

Available on Amazon

When bundled with a solar panel, the Reolink Altas PT Ultra retails for $229.99. During this big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, however, you can save 30% and score this bundle for just $159.99. I’ve been using this model myself for the past few weeks, so I can guarantee that it’s going to impress you.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro: 36% off

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is another newer security camera model from Reolink. Just like the Altas PT Ultra, this one has a few exciting features that you won’t find on comparable models from other brands.

If you’re like most people, the first thing you’ll notice about this security camera is that it has not one but two camera lenses. The Argus 4 Pro uses dual image stitching technology to provide a single ultra-wide-angle 4K UHD video feed. As a result, you get a super wide 180° blindspot-free view of any area around your home.

Next, the Argus 4 Pro was Reolink’s first model ever to feature ColorX Night Vision. This tech allows nighttime video clips to be recorded in full color instead of the typical night vision video you get from other cameras.

Despite those and other advanced features, this model still offers stellar battery life that is 30% longer than the industry average for battery-powered cameras.

Available on Amazon

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro retails for $219.99 when bundled with a solar panel, but you can pick up this bundle for $139.99 during Reolink’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. That’s a 36% discount, and it’s the best price of the season.

Reolink TrackMix WiFi: 30% off

The third featured model in Reolink’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is the Reolink TrackMix WiFi, which is one of my favorite Reolink cameras. Unlike the first two camera models we covered, this one isn’t a battery camera. That means it requires a power connection, but you can power it over Ethernet or with a dedicated power cable.

The TrackMix WiFi is a dual-lens model, but it’s not like the Argus 4 Pro I told you about above. On the Argus 4 Pro, the two lenses are used to stitch together a single ultra-wide video feed. With the TrackMix WiFi model, however, you actually get two separate video feeds with one security camera.

One lens on the TrackMix WiFi gives you a close-up 4K UHD view, while the second one offers a panorama view. It’s easy to switch between the two views in the Reolink app, and it’s so handy to have access to two different views of the same area.

Beyond those features, this model also offers 355° of panning and 90° of tilting, plus automatic motion tracking. That means you’ll never miss any of the action once a motion event is triggered.

Available on Amazon

Despite how impressive and feature-packed this model is, the Reolink TrackMix WiFi is on sale right now for just $118.99, down from $169.99. That’s a nice big 30% discount, and it’s a fantastic price for this WiFi camera.

Reolink Battery Doorbell: 30% off

Next up, we have the latest and greatest video doorbell model from Reolink. It’s called the Reolink Battery Doorbell, and it’s the most impressive and versatile doorbell that Reolink has made so far.

This new model offers crystal-clear 2K video thanks to a 4-megapixel camera sensor. It’s also a wide-angle sensor, so you get a full head-to-toe view of visitors, and you don’t have to worry about missing anything.

Reolink’s latest Battery Doorbell is perfect for any setup because it can run on battery power or you can hardwire it. That way, it’ll work no matter what your current situation is in your apartment or house. It can even be installed at the second entrance of a home or by your back door without having to run any additional wires.

Video storage is another area where this model has great versatility. You can either record on a microSD card in the doorbell itself or use a Reolink Home Hub so all your videos are saved in one centralized location. In either case, no subscription fees are required.

Available on Amazon

The Reolink Battery Doorbell retails for $145.99, but it’s currently 30% off at $101.99.

Reolink Home Hub: 15% off

Last but certainly not least, we have a product that Reolink users had been clamoring for ahead of its debut earlier this year.

The Reolink Home Hub is sort of like an NVR but for all of Reolink’s cameras instead of only for PoE cameras. Just like an NVR, it gives you one central device that stores all of the videos captured by your Reolink cameras. However, a regular Reolink NVR can’t connect to the company’s battery cameras.

Normally, Reolink’s battery cameras store video clips locally on a microSD card. Needless to say, that’s a perfectly fine solution, and many users are more than happy with this setup. On the other hand, for people with lots of cameras or users with a mix of battery cameras and PoE cameras, the Home Hub is a great option because it’ll store all of your videos in a single spot.

Reolink’s Home Hub has a WiFi 6 radio for ultra-fast connectivity. It supports video resolutions of up to 4K UHD and up to 1TB of combined storage courtesy of two microSD card slots. The only thing to keep in mind is that the Home Hub supports up to eight total cameras. If you have more than that, you’ll need to check out the Reolink Home Hub Pro instead.

Available on Amazon

With a retail price of just $99.99, the Reolink Home Hub is an awesome and affordable hub that Reolink users have been raving about. During the company’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, you can save 15% and get yours for just $84.99.