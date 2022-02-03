Steal $120 per year out of your ISP’s pocket with this $59 cable modem

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pull out your cable bill right now. On second thought, keep it in your filing drawer — we don’t want to ruin your day. If you were going to whip out your cable and internet bill though, you’d see all sorts of ridiculous fees that tack a ridiculous amount of money onto your already pricey monthly bill. What you might not know, however, is that you can completely eliminate the modem rental fee on that bill, which amounts to between $8 and $10 each month depending on your provider. Just pick up a Motorola MB7420 DOCSIS 3.0 686Mbps Cable Modem, activate it using the instructions in the manual, and return your old modem to your cable internet provider — you’ll start saving up to $120 each year the moment you do.

Some key notes from the product page:

This 16×4 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem provides speeds up to 686 Mbps, sixteen times faster than DOCSIS 2.0. A Full-Band Capture digital tuner ensures a faster, more reliable Internet.

Cable modem’s Ethernet port connects to a computer, HDTV, game station, or wireless router. (This Model MB7420 cable modem does NOT have a built-in wireless router and does not have a telephone adapter or phone jack. The Motorola MG7310, MG7315, MG7540 and MG7550 have a built-in wireless router.)

Requires cable Internet service. Certified by Comcast XFINITY for residential speeds up to Extreme 300, by Comcast Business for speeds up to Deluxe 250, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter Spectrum, BrightHouse, and other leading cable service providers for modem ownership programs that typically save rental charges of 120 dollar or more per year

Setup is fast and easy with a few quick steps set out in a Quick Start guide. Experienced USA-based customer support specialists are there to help if you need them.

MOTOROLA 16x4 Cable Modem, Model MB7420, 686 Mbps DOCSIS 3.0, Certified by Comcast XFINITY, Cha… List Price: $69.99 Price: $58.99 You Save: $11.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Remember, if you buy your cable modem you can save paying your ISP a monthly rental fee! Read our guide here.