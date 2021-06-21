Govee’s Prime Day deals need to be seen to be believed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain ways to spruce up the inside of your home without having to deplete your bank account. Rather than remodeling your entire living room just to try and have the sun hit specific areas at certain times or buying a ton of new furniture because you don’t like the setup of the room, there are much simpler routes to go. Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year and it is the perfect time to look at those kinds of options. If you’re looking to upgrade the lighting in your home, Govee can definitely help with that. On Prime Day, you’ll be smart by making your home smarter with these products.

For two days only, coinciding with Amazon Prime Day, Govee has two of its bestselling LED lights for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. You can get the Immersion Wi-Fi TV LED Backlights for 39% off and the 16.4ft Wi-Fi LED Strip Lights for 31% off! These are deals you won’t want to miss and they won’t be around for long!

The Immersion Wi-Fi TV LED Backlights are ideal for 55″ to 65″ TVs. They can be controlled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant with simple voice commands or with the Govee Home app. There are 16 million colors and 12 preset modes, as well as two video modes, to make your setting choices simple. The intelligent 1080p camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies it to your TV backlights. They match higher resolution with more accurate color recognition. These have some amazing features, such as a timer function, DIY colors, syncing with music to match the mood, and scene modes. They take almost no time to install this either, making them a great addition for your family room, living room, or den. Normally, these lights cost $79.99 but, during this sales event, they are only $48.99!

If you’re looking to be able to spread your lights around the room, your best bet will be the 16.4ft Wi-Fi LED Strip Lights. They couldn’t be easier to control, as they connect via Wi-Fi and work with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to tell your lights when to turn on and what color you want them to be. With the Govee Home app, you can go even deeper with the controls and set up your timer functions. When you’re hosting parties, you can turn these on and the built-in microphone syncs the LED lights to the music, matching the mood. The lights are equipped with 5,050 LED beads, making them bright enough to illuminate an entire room. The kit comes with an ETL-listed adapter, strong adhesive, and five support clips. You’ll be able to snag these for just $15.19 instead of $21.99!

Updating your lighting has never been easier and setting the mood (or matching the music) enhances your at-home experience. If you are thinking about upgrading your home, the time is now. As we mentioned, these deals are live for only two days. Thanks to Govee and Amazon Prime Day, you can save big on your enhancements and change the way you look at your home.

