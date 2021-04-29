If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I have a Nest Learning Thermostat in my home and I absolutely love it. It’s sleek, it’s smart, and it definitely helps me save money on my energy bills. It’s also so awesome to be able to control the temperature in my home with simple voice commands thanks to support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. That said, the Nest Learning Thermostat is pretty pricey at $250, and it’s still pretty pricey even while it’s discounted at Amazon.

While it’s definitely true that I love my Nest, I might make a different choice if I was in the market for a new smart thermostat now instead of 5+ years ago. Any decent model will pay for itself over time with savings on your gas and electricity bills, of course. But the less you spend upfront, the quicker you’ll recoup your investment — and Amazon has some fantastic new options like the Vine TJ-225 Smart Thermostat that costs just $65!

Vine’s smart thermostat has so many great features at such an affordable price. It might not have the “Learning” mode that made Nest famous, but not everyone uses it anyway. That’s especially true for people who now work from home because of the pandemic; since you’re always around, you always want the temperature in your home to be comfortable.

The Vine TJ-225 Smart Thermostat features packs of smart features into a nice modern design. You can set up flexible schedules and then change things on the fly from anywhere using the Vine app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. And best of all, you can control your thermostat with your voice using simple Alexa or Google Assistant commands. All that for just $65!

If this particular model isn’t to your liking but you still want a smart thermostat that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, we’ve rounded up four more good options that you can check out below. Our favorite is probably the stunning GLAS Smart Thermostat with a see-through OLED touchscreen display. It retails for $249 but it’s on sale right now at Amazon for only $132!

