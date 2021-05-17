Best Backpack for College Students

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Back to school, back to school…It’s an exciting time for some, and for others, it’s a time filled with anxiety and despair. But either way, some new gear will undoubtedly help set the tone for your upcoming year. Arguably the most important piece of equipment — other than, say, a laptop — is a good ol’ fashioned backpack. But now that you’re an adult, you’re going to need something a bit more…heavy-duty. Luckily, there are plenty of backpacks with a ton of storage space, as well as some cool features that would greatly benefit a young college hotshot. So let’s take a look at some of the best backpacks for college students, and ease a little bit of that back-to-school anxiety.

Fit what you need

For the best overall backpack for college students, we’d have to go with the MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Anti-Theft Slim Durable Laptops Backpack. It has, essentially, every feature a young college student would want for a very reasonable price. For starters, it has plenty of storage space, as it’s able to hold virtually any 15-, 14-, or 13-inch MacBook or laptop. It’s also super comfortable, with ventilated padding and a breathable airflow back design. If you’re worried about taking any of your valuables along with you, there’s a secret anti-theft pocket in the back of the pack. Top it off with a built-in USB port with a charging cable inside and you have yourself a do-it-all backpack for your college career.

Key Features:

Fits any 13″ – 15″ laptop

Anti-theft pocket

Built-in USB port

Fit all kinds of computers

While the aforementioned bag is suitable for most laptops and MacBooks, if you have a larger model computer, then you should consider the YOREPEK Extra Large College School Laptop Bookbags with USB Charging Port. This product can fit laptops up to 17 inches, with an overall storage capacity of 45L, making it a better option in terms of all-around storage. It’s made of ultra-durable, waterproof material, so you don’t have to worry about damaging any of your electronics, which is particularly important, given the built-in USB charging station and easy-access holes for your headphones.

Key Features:

Fits laptops up to 17 inches

Easy-access holes for your headphones

Waterproof material

Don’t spend too much

For a combination of quality and value, you’re not going to do better than the Water Resistant School Backpack with USB Charging Port from Vancropak. It’s great for divvying up your items, as there are different pockets for laptops, notebooks, school supplies, etc. It’s also made of a highly-durable, water-resistant canvas, so it’s built tough and will last long. Its a simple, stylish design that will look great for any college student, and of course, like any modern-day backpack, it comes with a portable USB charger.

Key Features:

Made of durable, water-resistant canvas

Built tough

Portable USB charger included

Bring it abroad

Plenty of students study for a semester abroad to get a more well-rounded college experience. If you’re getting ready to study in another country, check out the Kenneth Cole Reaction Women’s Chelsea Backpack. The quilted polyester-twill, water-resistant exterior with gold-plated zippers looks the part and keeps your belongings dry. The separate padded tech pocket fits most laptops with up to a 15″ screen while the padded tablet pocket is compatible with most tablets. The front exterior features an extensive business organizer. The rear of the backpack features a trolley strap to fit over most luggage handles for hands-free carrying. There are beverage holster pockets on either side of the backpack.

Key Features:

Trolley strap

Beverage holster pockets on either side

Polyester-twill, water-resistant exterior

Have it last a while

The last thing you want to do is buy a backpack that won’t last you four years. You don’t have to worry about that if you choose the Kroser Travel Laptop Backpack. Made of high quality, water-repellent ballistic fabric, this measures 18.6″ x 13.5″ x 10.8″. You can fit a 17.3″ laptop in this and the backpack is made to bring with you wherever you have to go. It has a sturdy handle with steel cable on the top for carrying as well as side compression straps to keep the exclusive backpack at whatever size you want. The airflow back padding system and secret pocket ensure ideal comfort and safety wherever you’re going. There is a well-knitted luggage strap to use for hands-free carrying on your way to the train, bus, or airport.

Key Features:

Airflow back padding system

Side compression straps

Sturdy handle

