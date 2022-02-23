We’re still waiting on the Mexican Pizza, but Taco Bell just brought back this fan favorite

The decision-makers at Taco Bell are apparently feeling all kinds of nostalgic these days. Because not only have signs pointed to the return of the beloved Mexican Pizza to the Taco Bell menu soon. But the fast-food chain has also teamed up with Klondike to resurrect another popular item, several years after pulling it from the menu: The Klondike Choco Taco.

If you never got the chance to destroy your diet with one of these artery-cloggers last time around, the treat is a pretty straightforward ice cream and taco mashup. It’s got, according to Taco Bell, a crunchy, thick-coated chocoately outside, while the inside is packed with fudge-swirled ice cream that’s also topped with peanuts. There’s one important fact you need to know, however, about where this treat is available.

Returning to the Taco Bell Menu

There’s a lot of things we’d do for a Klondike Choco Taco. What would you do? Grab one today available at select Wisconsin and California Taco Bell locations for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/DMUgP9hWt2 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) February 17, 2022

Unfortunately, this item is only being added back to the Taco Bell menu for a limited time in select Los Angeles and Milwaukee locations. The chain is testing the popularity of the Choco Taco at 20 restaurant locations across both cities. “We’re excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews, said in a news release.

“To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

The Choco Taco only costs $2.99 plus tax. And below, you’ll find all the locations where you can get one.

In Southern California:

204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro, CA 90731

1031 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

22235 S Main St, Carson, CA 90745

921 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90502

2054 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717

640 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740

1408 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047

228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, CA 90813

9919 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003

In Milwaukee:

2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105

7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142

4002 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143

12120 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142

230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

3334 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215

920 Greenwald Court, Mukwonago, WI 53149

8261 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154

1750 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza coming back 2022

This is not, however, the nostalgic menu item whose return has actually been rumored for a few months now. And which loyal Taco Bell customers have been anticipating, thanks to a popular food blogger, to come back on to the chain’s menu as soon as April.

We’re referring, of course, to the Mexican Pizza, which Taco Bell discontinued in 2020. Here’s what Taco Bell said back in September, in tandem with a menu revamp that led it to say goodbye to not only the Mexican Pizza. But also to some other menu items, like pico de gallo and shredded chicken.

The good news, meanwhile, is that the Mexican Pizza might not even be coming back solely in its original form. “Rumor has it that a range of new and improved versions will be on the menu,” reports to the food news website Mashed. “Including a ‘double cheesy’ version, one that includes spicy chorizo, and another with bacon/ranch influences. A dessert option may also make an appearance.”

Heck, even Dolly Parton has called for the return of the Mexican Pizza to the menu. Which, rumor has it, will happen either in April or May.