Waymo is bringing its robotaxis to Los Angeles in October

If you’ve been wanting to hop into a robotaxi, but you live in Los Angeles, today’s news from Waymo should excite you.

In a press release, the company announced that it is expanding its robotaxi service, Waymo One, starting in October. However, this isn’t a full launch — it is what Waymo calls “early access” to the autonomous ride-hailing service. Over the course of four months, the company will be hosting early access events where riders can try out the service across different areas of the city.

Below is the full schedule of when and where Waymo One will be operating in Los Angeles:

Santa Monica: October 11, 2023 through October 18, 2023

Century City: November 20, 2023 through December 17, 2023

WeHo: December 17, 2023 through January 7, 2024

Mid City: January 8, 2024 through January 23, 2024

K-Town: January 24, 2024 through February 8, 2024

DTLA: February 9, 2024 through March 3, 2024

Image source: Waymo

If you want to get in on one of the first rides, you’ll have two ways to try access:

Attend a pop up: Waymo will be popping up in local spots throughout LA to hand out early access tickets to ride in addition to special tour merch while supplies last. Attendees will also get the chance to learn more about Waymo and ask our brand ambassadors any questions they have about our service.

Sign up for the waitlist: If you can’t make a pop up or tickets run out at our events, don’t sweat it. Angelenos can join our waitlist online or through the Waymo One app. While supplies last, we’ll share early access tickets via email with waitlisters who frequent tour stop neighborhoods.

Los Angeles isn’t the only city that Waymo has moved into this year. The company is also starting operations in Austin, Texas this fall. That’s in addition to Phoenix and San Francisco, where the company has been operating for some time already. The company also recently announced a partnership with Uber to offer its robotaxis through the popular ride-hailing app.

We’re certainly seeing a ramp-up of autonomous taxi services. Between Waymo, Cruise, and the promises of a future fleet from Tesla, it might not be long before these companies expand from a small number of test cities and start operations more broadly. In a few years, calling a lift could result in a robot showing up.