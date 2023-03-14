Meta announces 10,000 more layoffs

Meta is doubling down on layoffs after letting thousands of employees go last fall.

On Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on his Facebook page revealing that the company plans to reduce the size of its team by around 10,000 employees within the next couple of months. In addition, Meta will close around 5,000 open roles.

Meta layoffs continue in 2023

According to Zuckerberg, the first team impacted is recruiting. Meta plans to let its recruiting team members know whether or not they still have jobs on Wednesday, March 15th. Meta’s technology groups come next, as Meta plans to announce restructurings and layoffs in late April. And finally, in May, the business groups will know their fate.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success,” the CEO wrote. “They’ve dedicated themselves to our mission and I’m personally grateful for all their efforts. We will support people in the same ways we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve.”

This latest round of layoffs comes four short months after Meta slashed 13% of its workforce — 11,000 employees — in November 2022. At the time, Zuckerberg referred to the layoffs in a blog post as “the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history.”

Here’s what Facebook offered the US employees who were let go in November:

Severance . We will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap.

. We will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap. PTO . We’ll pay for all remaining PTO time.

. We’ll pay for all remaining PTO time. RSU vesting . Everyone impacted will receive their November 15, 2022 vesting.

. Everyone impacted will receive their November 15, 2022 vesting. Health insurance . We’ll cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months.

. We’ll cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months. Career services . We’ll provide three months of career support with an external vendor, including early access to unpublished job leads.

. We’ll provide three months of career support with an external vendor, including early access to unpublished job leads. Immigration support. I know this is especially difficult if you’re here on a visa. There’s a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need.

Zuckerberg says this is all in service of “building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision.”