How to ask your manager for a raise or more PTO 

By Amanda Kavanagh

Successful salary and PTO negotiations don’t usually happen overnight.

Both asks generally require a longer-term strategy of building your case and presenting the facts. But with the right preparation, you can drastically improve your chances of getting the recognition and work-life balance you deserve.



Here’s how to make your request difficult to say ‘no’ to.

Play the long game

Deciding you want more pay or annual leave, and bulldozing your way into that conversation the following day is not the one.

In the weeks, and ideally months, beforehand, start consciously building credibility and showcasing value.

Establish yourself as indispensable if you’re looking for a pay bump, and highly-organized, deadline-driven, and strong at delegating if you’re seeking more PTO.

This is the time to really go above and beyond in your role but consistency is required. Show your manager that you are consistently willing to take on challenges and projects that contribute to the company’s mission, even if it’s outside of your usual remit.

Benchmark your salary

Getting a realistic understanding of compensation usually given to your role is key. Start by benchmarking against industry standards – there are tons of reports and surveys out there if you search for your job title.

Though do bear in mind that the Stack Overflow Survey salary compensation list does seem a little on the low side, but you can also look up your job title on the BGR Job Board to see what other companies are offering right now, and these roles can provide healthier compensation comparison for your case.

It’s always helpful to point to an official source too, so also check the Bureau of Labor Statistics. On its Computer and Information Technology Occupations list, the median annual wage was $104,420 in May 2023, and it proves a list of specific job titles too.

It puts computer programmers’ 2023 media pay at $99,700, computer systems analysts at $103,800, information security analysts at $120,360, software developers, QA analysts and testers at $130,160, and web developers and digital designers at $92,750.

Then look closer to home. Is there a colleague doing a similar role who you’re comfortable asking what they earn? Do note that location, plus education and experience levels can all impact salary.

Also, consider the gender pay gap, and its intersection with ethnicity, and use this to bolster your case if applicable. In the U.S., men in tech are paid $85,000 on average, compared to only $60,828 for women. White women earn 80% of what men do, whereas Pacific Islands earn 59% to 73%, depending on the island or territory their family originates from.

Prep your case

This is not about your life stage and what you think you deserve, this is about how your work has benefited the business.

Maybe you automated a repetitive task that has saved the company time, or you’ve taken ownership of something outside your remit, like ensuring technical documentation is always up to date, or improved performance, such as reducing load times.

Whatever you’ve achieved, ideally have figures to hand that show the tangible value you bring to the team.

Know your timings

Some companies have annual reviews in a particular month, and some are timed to individual anniversaries. Don’t add to your manager’s workload by requesting a review outside the company’s standard process. Follow company procedure.

And if your company doesn’t have set review times, pick a time when your contributions are fresh in everyone’s mind. Directly after delivering a successful project is a great time to make your case, as is after the company shares strong financial results.

Know when to fold them

Kenny Rogers knew what to do. His words of wisdom in The Gambler ring true in workplaces too: “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, Know when to fold ’em, Know when to walk away, And know when to run”.

Ultimately, if you don’t feel appreciated and valued, have voiced these concerns and nothing has changed, it may be time to look somewhere new.

