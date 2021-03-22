OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 9 series on Tuesday, but the Chinese smartphone maker isn’t likely to make any shocking revelations during the show. It’s a tradition for OnePlus to announce various hardware details for the upcoming smartphone generation well before the launch event, and OnePlus did that. The company confirmed the partnership with Hasselblad and showed off multiple renders of the phones that confirmed previous leaks. OnePlus also talked about battery charging technology for the phones and confirmed an OnePlus 9R would join the highly anticipated OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Then there’s a second OnePlus tradition that was also respected this year. The phones’ designs leaked several weeks ago, with OnePlus showing plenty of press renders of its own to prove the leaks were accurate. With just a couple of days to go until the launch event, OnePlus partner T-Mobile leaked the specs for both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9.

The specs that T-Mobile leaked aren’t surprising, as they match our expectations for 2021 Android flagships. The two phones will feature the same Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G support, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, 16-megapixel selfie cameras, and 4,500 mAh batteries.

T-Mobile’s specs lists do not include that many details about the battery, but OnePlus already announced battery charging speeds last week. The OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging via a custom accessory that will need to be purchased separately. The wireless charger will need 43 minutes to fully recharge the battery. The OnePlus 9 will only support 15W wireless charging. Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will support 65W wired charging, which reduces battery charging to just 29 minutes.

Getting back to T-Mobile’s specs leak, the screen, and main camera specs are slightly different. The OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with Full HD resolution, with the Pro getting a slightly bigger 6.78-inch OLED screen with QHD resolution.

On the camera front, the two phones will share three sensors, including the 48-megapixel and 50-megapixel primary lenses and the 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro gets a fourth 8-megapixel sensor that’s probably going to be a telephoto lens. OnePlus will make a big deal about the Hasselblad partnership, and it will likely spend plenty of time to detail the new camera features of the two phones.

T-Mobile’s specs listing mistake tells us the company will stock both OnePlus 9 versions in the coming weeks. However, the carrier will not sell the cheaper OnePlus 9R, whose specs remain a mystery. That phone is also targeting emerging markets, like India.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 pricing remain a mystery, as T-Mobile did not go as far as to tell the world what the two phones will cost. However, the OnePlus 9 Pro will likely be more expensive than you’d want from a OnePlus flagship, but in line with OnePlus’s pricing for its recent flagships. Then again, OnePlus has caught up with its rivals in terms of hardware, so the price hikes are warranted. The OnePlus 9 will be the cheaper option if you don’t mind certain compromises.

