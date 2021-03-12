Given that we’re already on the 14th iteration of iOS, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the iPhone has all sorts of clever and cool features lurking right beneath the surface. And while Apple routinely highlights important and new iOS features at WWDC every year, the company simply doesn’t have time to cover every single new addition to its mobile OS.

The end result is that the iPhone you’re likely holding right now as you read this article is far more powerful than you probably give it credit for. As a prime example, a popular video currently making the rounds on TikTok shows how easy it is for users to take a screenshot of an entire webpage in mobile Safari.

While taking a screenshot in and of itself is simple and can be achieved by simultaneously pressing the iPhone’s side button and Volume Up button, things get trickier when you want to screenshot an entire webpage. Fortunately, Apple developers made it quite easy for you to do just that.

To get started, simply navigate over to a webpage you want to screenshot and, as you would normally do, press the side button and Volume Up button at the same time. Upon doing so, you’ll see a preview of your screenshot in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen.

If you tap that image preview once, you’ll be taken to a page where, at the top, you’ll see an option that says “Full Page.” If you select that, you’ll be able to capture the entirety of a webpage with a single screenshot. And if you’re so inclined, there’s a crop tool on the upper left if you’re not keen on capturing a selected snippet from within the entire webpage.

Once you’ve trimmed the image to your liking, simply tap the Done button in the upper left-hand corner whereupon you’ll be given an option to save a PDF version of the webpage to your Files app.

Now truth be told, this functionality has been present in iOS for years and isn’t really new at all. Still, with many people still new to the iPhone platform or perhaps unfamiliar with some select power features, there’s a good chance someone might see this tip and be blown away.

It’s worth mentioning that this trick in particular only works in mobile Safari, which is to say you can’t use it to take a snapshot of the entirety of one of your text message conversations.

Meanwhile, WWDC 2021, if history is any indication, will take place this coming June and it will be interesting to see what type of tentpole features Apple plans to introduce this year. What’s curious about the iOS 15 release is that we really haven’t seen any significant rumors about the software update at all, save for the fact that the update will likely drop support for the iPhone 6 and original iPhone SE.

