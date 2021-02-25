Netflix has announced its March 2021 releases list and there’s something for everyone during the busy month of March.

As far as new Netflix original content, there are a whopping 53 different Netflix movies, series, and specials set to be released next month.

In this roundup, we’ll show you every new Netflix original set to debut in March.

Netflix started out the year with a price increase, and it’s the latest in a long line of price hikes. Prices only increased by $1 or $2 each month depending on which plan you subscribe to, and Netflix made its standard claim that the additional cash will be used to finance great new original content. That’s fine… if Netflix’s new original content continues to be as good as everyone expects. The company set a remarkably high bar with some of its recent originals like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton, and subscribers have come to expect that new original movies and series will be just as impressive. Unfortunately, that really hasn’t been the case for the past few months.

High-profile original releases have been few and far between on Netflix lately, and some of the most hotly anticipated new originals have ended up being quite disappointing. The latest example is I Care A Lot, which looked amazing in the trailer and started out very strong before completely unraveling. Will March 2021 be any different? Let’s take a look.

Netflix’s full March 2021 releases list is now out, and it’s packed with fresh content from start to finish. Netflix originals are always the most eagerly awaited new releases, of course, and you’ll find a whopping 53 different original movies, series, and specials on next month’s calendar. Wondering how much of it actually looks appealing? Scroll through the full roster of March originals listed below.

Streaming March 1st

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming March 2nd

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming March 3rd

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming March 4th

Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming March 5th

Streaming March 8th

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 10th

Streaming March 11th

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming March 12th

Streaming March 15th

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 17th

Streaming March 18th

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 19th

Streaming March 22nd

Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷

Streaming March 23rd

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦

Streaming March 24th

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽

Streaming March 25th

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME

Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺

Streaming March 26th

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM ( Trailer )

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 30th

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧

Streaming March 31st

Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Release Date TBD

