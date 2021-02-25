- Netflix has announced its March 2021 releases list and there’s something for everyone during the busy month of March.
- As far as new Netflix original content, there are a whopping 53 different Netflix movies, series, and specials set to be released next month.
- In this roundup, we’ll show you every new Netflix original set to debut in March.
Netflix started out the year with a price increase, and it’s the latest in a long line of price hikes. Prices only increased by $1 or $2 each month depending on which plan you subscribe to, and Netflix made its standard claim that the additional cash will be used to finance great new original content. That’s fine… if Netflix’s new original content continues to be as good as everyone expects. The company set a remarkably high bar with some of its recent originals like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton, and subscribers have come to expect that new original movies and series will be just as impressive. Unfortunately, that really hasn’t been the case for the past few months.
High-profile original releases have been few and far between on Netflix lately, and some of the most hotly anticipated new originals have ended up being quite disappointing. The latest example is I Care A Lot, which looked amazing in the trailer and started out very strong before completely unraveling. Will March 2021 be any different? Let’s take a look.
Netflix’s full March 2021 releases list is now out, and it’s packed with fresh content from start to finish. Netflix originals are always the most eagerly awaited new releases, of course, and you’ll find a whopping 53 different original movies, series, and specials on next month’s calendar. Wondering how much of it actually looks appealing? Scroll through the full roster of March originals listed below.
Streaming March 1st
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming March 2nd
- Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 3rd
- Moxie — NETFLIX FILM
- Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming March 4th
- Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming March 5th
- City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming March 8th
- Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳
- Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming March 9th
- The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇩🇪
- StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
Streaming March 10th
- Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷
- Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 11th
- Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming March 12th
- Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
- Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 15th
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
Streaming March 16th
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇩🇪
- Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 17th
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇧🇪
Streaming March 18th
- B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 19th
- Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
- Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸
Streaming March 22nd
- Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
Streaming March 23rd
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦
Streaming March 24th
- Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽
Streaming March 25th
- Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME
- Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺
Streaming March 26th
- A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM (Trailer)
- Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM
- The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 30th
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
Streaming March 31st
- Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Release Date TBD
- Abla Fahita: Drama Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇬
- ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep24 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵
- The Yin Yang Master — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
