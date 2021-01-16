Microsoft shared a huge list of 31 games this week that will launch as console exclusives on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One X|S in 2021.

Some of the highlights include Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and The Medium.

There is no mention of big titles like Fable, Perfect Dark, or Forza Motorsport on the list.

One of the many, many reasons that the Xbox One failed to offer up much competition to the PS4 over the last seven years was its lack of exclusive games. Some of that was a result of first-party Xbox One games also launching on PC, but even if you were to count those games as exclusives, the Xbox library still paled in comparison to that of the PS4. Microsoft has been buying up third-party studios at a record pace to fix this problem, and as a new blog post on the Xbox Wire demonstrates, 2021 should be the start of a more prolific era for Xbox-only games.

“In 2021, creators around the world will tap deeper into the power of Xbox Series X|S and bring a massive variety of content to Xbox players,” says Will Tuttle. “While we have so much more in store, both from our talented partners and our creative teams at Microsoft, we figured that now would be the perfect time to take a closer look at the announced games that are launching as console exclusives on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One X|S.”

These are the Xbox exclusives that Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One X|S owners can look forward to in 2021:

Adios | 2021

The Artful Escape | 2021

The Ascent | 2021

The Big Con | 2021

CrossfireX | 2021

Dead Static Drive | 2021

Echo Generation | 2021

ExoMecha | 2021

Exo One | 2021

The Gunk | 2021

Halo Infinite | 2021

The Last Stop | 2021

Lake | 2021

Little Witch in the Woods | 2021

The Medium | January 28

Microsoft Flight Simulator | Summer 2021

Psychonauts 2 | 2021

RPG Time | 2021

Sable | 2021

Scorn | 2021

She Dreams Elsewhere | 2021

Shredders | 2021

Song of Iron | 2021

Tunic | 2021

Twelve Minutes | 2021

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy | 2021

Warhammer 40K: Darktide | 2021

Way to the Woods | 2021

The Wild at Heart | 2021

The Yakuza Remastered Collection | January 28

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | March 25

As of January 15th, 2021, there are 31 games “launching as console exclusives” on Xbox this year. That does not mean that they will never be available on other platforms, just that you won’t be able to play them anywhere else on launch day. But even that isn’t true for every game on this list. For example, The Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 are already available on PS4. They’re just being added to Xbox Game Pass this year. Also, Psychonauts 2 is coming out on PS4, Mac, and Linux this year. In other words, the list was padded a bit.

That said, there are still plenty of exciting games here, from big blockbusters like Halo Infinite (which was supposed to be an Xbox Series X launch title) and The Medium to smaller indies like Tunic and Sable. As the post notes, there will be more exclusives coming this year than what you see above. Notable omissions include Avowed, Everwild, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Perfect Dark — basically all of the most highly-anticipated exclusives.