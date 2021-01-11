If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s still so tough to find Purell hand sanitizer in grocery stores as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket.

The good news is that Amazon has plenty in stock.

Prices start at just $9.99, while the best deals are on 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 8-packs of 1oz travel bottles that are perfect to carry in your pocket.

It might feel like the coronavirus pandemic began a lifetime ago, yet there are somehow still so many essential products that are impossible to find in stores. If and when you do find them available online, they’re often price-gouged by unscrupulous retailers. N95 masks are at the very top of the list, which is why so many of our readers are buying popular alternatives instead of N95 respirators.

The best-sellers among our readers are Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed cup style face masks. Both are on sale right now with discounts, and there are also AccuMed masks that come with elastic earloops or elastic headbands, with three different color options available.

The other essential product so many of our readers are stocking up on is Purell, and it’s still impossible to find in stores across many regions. There’s plenty available on Amazon these days though — and there are even some discounts available, which is shocking! In this post, we’ll cover the five best Purell deals you’ll find online right now.

12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs are discounted today at Amazon, which is easily the best deal we’ve seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. If you also want to pick up some pocket-size bottles, 8-packs of 1oz travel bottles are just $15 and change right now. You can also save on 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles to refill all the smaller bottles you already have at home.

Last but certainly not least, you’ll find that 24-packs of 2oz Purell pump bottles are down to the lowest price in many months, and they’re perfect to carry with you in a pocket, backpack, briefcase, or purse. Or if you don’t need quite that many travel bottles, you can pick up a 4-pack of 1oz Purell bottles for just $9.99.

