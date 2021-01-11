Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in development, will be part of the MCU, and will be rated R like the first two Deadpool movies.

Deadpool 3 won’t begin filming this year, which means the earliest we’re likely to see the movie in theaters would be 2023, possibly as part of Phase 5.

Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin (Bob’s Burgers) are reportedly writing the script.

Late last year, reports claimed that Deadpool 3 had been given the stamp of approval from Marvel Studios and would bring the character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future. That was the last we heard of the Merc with a Mouth, but in a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU and that the sequel will carry the same R rating as the first two movies.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script,” said Feige. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

The quote from Feige suggests that the earliest filming could begin for Deadpool 3 would be 2022, and with most of Phase 4 already mapped out over the next two years, it’s unlikely we’d see the movie until 2023. Of course, now that Deadpool’s arrival in the MCU has been confirmed, he could make a cameo or two before then.

According to earlier reports, Deadpool 3 will be written by sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, who are best known for their work on Fox’s animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers. They also created The Great North alongside Minty Lewis — another animated series that will debut on Fox in February 2021. Other than that, all we know about Deadpool 3 is that Ryan Reynolds will once again suit up as the titular antihero.

2020 was miserable for everyone, including Marvel Studios, which opted to delay each and every one of its shows and movies set to debut throughout the year. The pandemic is still raging, but Marvel isn’t wasting any time bringing its cinematic universe back online, as WandaVision will debut on Disney+ this Friday, January 15th.

Marvel Studios movies set to arrive this year include Black Widow on May 7th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9th, Eternals on November 5th. Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will come to Disney+ on March 19th, Loki lands in May, and Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will come later in the year.