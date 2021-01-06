LG just announced a new cordless vacuum ahead of CES 2021, a device that comes with two standout features.

The CordZero ThinkQ A9 Kompressor+ has a charging station that empties the stick vac automatically.

The new CordZero model also features a Power Mop accessory for mopping hard surfaces.

Most people were spending more time at home last year than ever, working, studying, and dealing with family matters while trying not to get infected with the novel coronavirus. Home cleaning routines changed as well, especially in the pandemic’s early days, when many were treating anything brought into the home as a potential contaminant. We’d wipe groceries, delivery boxes, and clean surfaces harder than ever on the off-chance that the virus might somehow survive and infect someone. We’ve since learned to relax, but the need to clean the house hasn’t disappeared.

Thankfully, it’s that time of the year when tech companies announce all sorts of new gadgets for the upcoming year, including home appliances that are supposed to be better than old-gen devices. That’s because CES 2021 is right around the corner. And while the show will be virtual, we expect plenty of announcements. LG is one of the companies ready to tease new products, and the company just announced a new cordless vacuum that might make you forget about the Dyson of your dreams.

The new device has an annoying name that’s hard to remember, but you’ll know what to look for in stores once you’ve seen the image above. Meet the LG CordZero ThinkQ A9 Kompressor+.

Like any other cordless stick vac, the CordZero will run on batteries. We’re looking at two quick-charge battery packs that should increase the space you can cover in one cleaning session. But the cordless vacuum has two features that you won’t see on most alternatives, although other stick vacuums might sport one or the other.

First of all, the vacuum comes with a mop accessory for hard surfaces. Just use one of the appropriate vacuum nozzles to deal with the dust, and then get the Power Mop attachment. In total, the CordZero comes with six accessories, including a 2-in-1 Combination Tool, Crevice Tool, and Pet Nozzle. The Power Mop upgrade kit will also be available to owners of the CordZero A9 series vacuums.

The accessories are all stored inside a “multi-functional stand,” as seen in the top image. This brings us to the second significant feature of the LG CordZero vacuum. The charging station also cleans the dustbin automatically. That’s easily one of the most annoying parts when dealing with a stick vac. You have to empty the bin, and that process can be quite dusty.

The dust removal system automatically sucks the dustbin contents into a dust bag attached to the charging station. You can’t see it in the image above because it’s hidden from view — also, LG hasn’t provided additional images of the new CordZero. But the charging station looks neat enough, hiding everything away. The station also includes a touchscreen display, which lets you initiate the dustbin cleaning mode manually. Once that dust bag fills up, you’ll have to replace it manually.

How much will the CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cost? LG isn’t ready to say. Considering all the bells and whistles above, you can expect it to cost. The LG CordZero A9 Ultimate sells for $599, while the CordZero ThinkQ A9 Kompressor costs $699.