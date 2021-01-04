If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Home security is a top priority of many of our readers, which is why security cameras are always a sought after item.

The Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Home Camera is perfect to capture all of what happens in a room.

For a limited time, it’s only $29.99.

With the immense technological advances in this day and age, there’s never been a better time to install security cameras in your home. There are ways to lock your doors when you aren’t even home, thanks to Bluetooth technology and there are ways to see who is ringing your doorbell before you answer the door. With items like a Ring doorbell camera or a Blink security system, you’ll be able to keep an eye on what’s going on at home.

But if you’re searching for a camera that would be perfect for the inside of your home, you should consider something like the Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Home Camera. This allows you to have an eye on the room you place it in and it will keep your footage in the cloud, allowing you to access it whenever you need to. The new version with an SD slot for easier storage is currently on sale, but we don’t know how long that will last.

You can save $15 or 33% right now if you snag one for only $29.99! You’ll be able to live stream what’s happening in the room from your computer or mobile device. This is just another addition to the great product line from Kasa that our readers love, as the smart plugs and light switches are always flying off the shelves.

The camera has the ability to pan and tilt, so you can actual have a live view of the room and be able to look around. You can secure your video locally or with AWS cloud and the camera itself works with voice commands from Amazon Alexa or Google Home. There’s even two-way audio you’ll be able to harness.

Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Home Camera, 1080p HD Security Camera wireless 2.4GHz with Night Vis… List Price:$44.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$15.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Take a look at the product information from the Amazon page.

Live Steam from Anywhere with Pan/Tilt: Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand with direction control. Swipe up, down, left and right on your phone to rotate and set your camera’s point of view in real-time

Motion/Sound Detection in Real-Time. Day or Night: Get alerts on your smart phone whenever motion or sound is detected even at night with the night vision (30 ft. away in the dark). Customize up to 4 activity zones around areas which are important or enable the petrol mode, to make most use of cameras for home security as a baby monitor, pet camera or nanny cam

Enjoy a Smarter Home with Smart Actions: Set your lights to turn on when your camera detects motion with Kasa Smart Actions. Smart Actions allow you to create interactions between your case, camera and other Kasa devices to make your life simpler

Secure Your Videos Locally or with AWS Cloud: As an indoor security camera, EC60 continuously records and stores footage or video clips on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available with industry-standard 128-bit AES end-to-end encryption on AWS

Voice Control: For additional ease of use, pair the Kasa wireless camera with Alexa echo or Google assistant. Use a simple voice command to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to view your live camera feed on compatible Alexa or Google devices

