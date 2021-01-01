January 2021 is shaping up to be another great month for Netflix subscribers, who have more than 100 new titles to look forward to.

Among them, there are 49 new Netflix original movies, series, and specials set to premiere over the course of the month.

The most eagerly awaited release is the upcoming third season of Cobra Kai, but there’s plenty more for Netflix fans to get excited about.

December 2020 was a big month for new Netflix releases, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. November was by far the weakest month of the entire year as far as new Netflix originals go, and it also happened to be the month when Netflix decided to raise its prices yet again. It wasn’t a huge increase, but it was the latest in a long line of price hikes and it definitely won’t be the last. Netflix is a must-have for millions upon millions of people though, so we need to make sure that we’re getting our money’s worth.

Some of the biggest releases of December 2020 came late in the month, including the exciting new George Clooney film The Midnight Sky. Now, however, it’s time to look ahead and see what Netflix has planned for subscribers in the new year.

MANK was excellent and The Midnight Sky was another big release from last month. If you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything else, you should definitely check out the Netflix December 2020 releases list from our earlier coverage. That said there’s only one title we’re thinking about right now: Cobra Kai.

The show has been a huge success for Netflix ever since it made its way over to the platform from YouTube. Now, Cobra Kai Season 3 is finally upon us and we cannot wait to see what happens next. If you’ve been living under a rock and you’re somehow unaware, the show follows Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 30 years after their epic showdown in The Karate Kid. This show is absolutely fantastic, and you’re crazy if you don’t check it out.

Netflix didn’t have a firm release date set when it first announced January’s releases, but we’ve got great news for anyone who has been waiting to see when it’s set to debut. Guess what… Cobra Kai Season 3 is out today!

Wondering else Netflix has planned in January 2021? Scroll down to see all 49 new original movies, series, and specials that are set to debut over the course of the month. When you’re done with that, the full release schedule with content licensed from third-party studios is right here.

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM

The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL