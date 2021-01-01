- January 2021 is shaping up to be another great month for Netflix subscribers, who have more than 100 new titles to look forward to.
- Among them, there are 49 new Netflix original movies, series, and specials set to premiere over the course of the month.
- The most eagerly awaited release is the upcoming third season of Cobra Kai, but there’s plenty more for Netflix fans to get excited about.
December 2020 was a big month for new Netflix releases, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. November was by far the weakest month of the entire year as far as new Netflix originals go, and it also happened to be the month when Netflix decided to raise its prices yet again. It wasn’t a huge increase, but it was the latest in a long line of price hikes and it definitely won’t be the last. Netflix is a must-have for millions upon millions of people though, so we need to make sure that we’re getting our money’s worth.
Some of the biggest releases of December 2020 came late in the month, including the exciting new George Clooney film The Midnight Sky. Now, however, it’s time to look ahead and see what Netflix has planned for subscribers in the new year.
MANK was excellent and The Midnight Sky was another big release from last month. If you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything else, you should definitely check out the Netflix December 2020 releases list from our earlier coverage. That said there’s only one title we’re thinking about right now: Cobra Kai.
The show has been a huge success for Netflix ever since it made its way over to the platform from YouTube. Now, Cobra Kai Season 3 is finally upon us and we cannot wait to see what happens next. If you’ve been living under a rock and you’re somehow unaware, the show follows Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 30 years after their epic showdown in The Karate Kid. This show is absolutely fantastic, and you’re crazy if you don’t check it out.
Netflix didn’t have a firm release date set when it first announced January’s releases, but we’ve got great news for anyone who has been waiting to see when it’s set to debut. Guess what… Cobra Kai Season 3 is out today!
Wondering else Netflix has planned in January 2021? Scroll down to see all 49 new original movies, series, and specials that are set to debut over the course of the month. When you’re done with that, the full release schedule with content licensed from third-party studios is right here.
Streaming January 1st
- Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 2nd
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 5th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
- History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 6th
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
- Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 7th
- Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 8th
- Charming — NETFLIX FILM
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 11th
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 13th
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 15th
- Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
- Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 19th
- Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 20th
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 21st
- Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 22nd
- Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 23rd
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 26th
- Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 27th
- Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 29th
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
- Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Release Date TBD
- 50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM
- The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL