The holidays are now over, but some of Amazon’s hottest deals are still available right now.

Hurry and you’ll find outstanding sale prices on wildly popular Roku streaming media players.



The Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for $29.99 is our favorite deal, but the entry-level Roku Express HD and high-end Roku Ultra are both on sale as well.

The holidays are now behind us, and BGR Deals readers scored some truly incredible bargains over the past month. Of course, now that you’re done shopping for gifts for other people, there are tons of killer deals out there if you want to pick up some goodies for yourself.

The big Black Friday sale over at Amazon last month had a bunch of great Roku streaming media player deals, but that big sale ended a while ago. Thankfully, Amazon has one last big blowout in store for us in 2020. The deals start at just $24.99 for the entry-level Roku Express HD that everyone loves so much, and the Roku Premiere is down to $29.99. That’s an incredible price for a streaming media player that supports 4K resolution and HDR content! Or, if you want to go all out, the high-end Roku Ultra that normally costs $100 is down to $79.

Of note, the discounts on Roku’s Express HD, Roku Ultra, and Premiere aren’t the only Roku deals worth checking out today.

Do you want a new TV instead of just a streaming media player? Amazon has you covered there, too. The $300 TCL 40S325 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV that’s on sale right now for $199.99 is one of the best-selling smart TV deals on Amazon’s entire site right now, and you can save even more money on the TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV — that model retails for $480, but it’s down to $279.99 right now.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these awesome deals!

Roku Premiere – $29.99

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99

Roku Express HD – $24.99

Streaming made easy: Roku express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right to your TV; it’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs, and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on apple TV, prime video, Netflix, Disney+, the Roku channel, HBO, Showtime, and google play to cable alternative like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked-about TV Across free and paid channels

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player List Price:$24.99 Price:$21.99

Roku Ultra – $70

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Power & Performance: Roku Ultra is our fastest and most powerful player ever; Loaded with a new and improved quad-core processor, you’ll enjoy channels that launch in a snap and a responsive interface—it’s great for cutting cable and people who love to stream

Our best wireless: Enjoy our smoothest TV streaming experience, even in rooms further from your router, now with up to 50% more range—you also have the choice to wire up over Ethernet if you want

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Str… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.00

TCL 40S325 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV – $199.99

1080p Full HD Resolution excellent detail, color, and contrast

Direct lit LED produces great picture quality with 60Hz refresh Rate for fast moving action scenes with virtually no Motion blur

Inputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99

TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV – $279.99

Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app

Striking 4K UHD picture performance with HDR technology

Simple, intuitive Roku interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$343.98 Price:$279.99

