It used to be unfathomable to have an electronic device that could go anywhere with you. With the strides in technology, you now have a miniature computer that doubles as your cell phone, your car can actually take over driving, and you can access the Internet from most places on the planet. When it comes to listening to music, there are dozens of ways to just press a button and play a song on your phone. But for that shower time singing or pool party blasting, you’ll want a particular kind of speaker. These are ones that can handle a little splash or two. With a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, you can play your music, or listen to a sporting event, while you’re in the pool, the shower, or even hiking near a creek or river. Perfect for fishing trips or sailing days, these won’t be affected by a little bit of water, which was once hard to ever imagine being the case. But we’ve highlighted five of the best options for you to take with you to listen near the water.

Hear how you want to hear

Image source: Amazon

Thanks to the tremendous sound quality, you’ll love listening to music on the JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This can wireless connect to up to three smartphones or devices and you can take turns playing them through the speaker. You can also take phone calls from your speaker with the touch of a button, as it possesses noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone. It is IPX7 waterproof and has a Lithium-ion Polymer battery that will last for up to 20 hours, depending on the volume level you play it at. You can also connect multiple JBL speakers to amplify your sound. This speaker comes in six different colors, allowing you to pick your favorite.

Key Features:

Possesses noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone

IPX7 waterproof

Battery lasts for up to 20 hours

Reach the levels you desire

Image source: Amazon

Whether you’re in the pool or somewhere else in the backyard, you want to be able to hear the music. With the WONDERBOOM 2 by Ultimate Ears, that won’t be an issue. That’s because it has the new outdoor boost button that instantly increases loudness and clarity, so more outside can hear better. It has a whopping 13 hours of battery life, allowing you to use it for a bulk of your day. This delivers 360° of sound and additional bass. It has an IP67 rating, meaning its waterproof, dustproof, and can float. You can pause, play, or skip right from the speaker itself and it’s extremely compatible.

Key Features:

Outdoor boost button

Delivers 360 degrees of sound

IP67 rating

Find the right one for you

Image source: Amazon

Some people rely on their style and personal taste to get them through the day. They’ll love the options the COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker comes in. There are eight different colors to choose from: blue, dark grey, malachite green, mint, yellow, white, rose gold, and purple. You’ll enjoy the sound quality, as the distinct mids and highs from the two precision acoustic drivers provides excellent stereo sound. There is louder volume and more bass while remaining distortion free, even at its loudest. It has a IPX5 rating for waterproof levels and weighs under 13 ounces, so it’s extremely easy to carry.

Key Features:

Comes in eight colors

Two precision acoustic drivers

Distortion free

Play all day

Image source: Amazon

You’ll be blown away by how long the SANAG Bluetooth Portable Speaker can last while playing. This has a 360° sound effect and the different frequency levels will deliver varying sound experiences. It is extremely small in size but will last all day, as it will play for up to 18 hours of uninterrupted music. There is a silicone lanyard that makes it simple to carry and it carries a IPX67 waterproof rating. It can withstand a fall from 1.5 meters as it is anti-shock and anti-damage. There are three color choices you can pick from.

Key Features:

18 hours of battery life

Anti-shock and anti-damage

Extremely small and portable

Sing in the shower

Image source: Amazon

The iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker is a high-quality and portable speaker system that provides crystal clear audio from a small, easy-to-maneuver Bluetooth hub. This speaker is both waterproof and fully submersible in water up to three feet. It contains unique iFox white filled buttons, so you can easily see the controls in the shower, even if you have soap in your eyes. It also features a long-lasting battery that can play music up to 10 hours on a three-hour charge. It’s super compatible, as it features a fast and versatile Bluetooth 4.1 connection in under six seconds that can reach a radius of 33 feet. You’ll love showering inside or outside with the speaker.

Key Features:

Waterproof and fully submersible

White filled buttons

Plays for 10 hours

