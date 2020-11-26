If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bargain hunting can be a competitive sport for some. The years of searching different sites or stores to find the absolute best deals all culminates in the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. While 2020 has been one of the most different years ever, naturally, Black Friday sales are also adapting this year. Many shops have started their sales early or are offering bigger and better sales than ever before. HP is hosting one of those sales and it’s sure to blow you away.

Head over to the HP Black Friday sale hub and see everything that is being offered, as the deals have already started. There are deals for everybody on your Christmas list, even yourself. This is one of the biggest sales in HP history, so you better be ready to cash in. There will be doorbuster deals each and every day and there are new deals that will pop up every day during the sale. It will pay to check back throughout the days to make sure you’re getting the best price on what you want.

One of the highlights of this sale is the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop – 13t touch. There is so much you can do with this laptop, as it is built for the long haul. You can work all day and binge all night, thanks to the long battery life, 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, and Intel® Iris® Plus graphics. The 13.3″ diagonal FHD display can be controlled with your pad, a connected mouse, or your finger. This has a near borderless display and is $350 off right now! Get it for only $949.99!

If you’re in the market for a desktop that you can fit to exactly how you need it, opt for the HP Z2 G4 Workstation – Customizable. This has insane savings, as typically it starts at nearly $2,000. But during the Black Friday sale, you can get it for only $604.80! You’ll be able to take processing to record speeds and it has Intel® UHD graphics 630 to boost the visuals. You’ll love the high performance and love how safe it is to use with your data.

Another one of our favorite deals is on the HP EliteDisplay E223d 21.5-inch Docking Monitor. You can streamline your space, thanks to the convenient cabling of just one USB-C™1 connection from your notebook to the display. This is great for those who have had to transition to working from home more this year. The height, angle, swivel, and pivot can be adjusted to best fit whoever is seated. The LED backlight proves how valuable it is. Pick this up for just $179!

The deals will be changing all the time during HP’s Black Friday sale, so make sure you’re logged on and checking to guarantee you don’t miss the best option. These are prices that won’t be beaten, so if HP has what you need, get the pricing that you want. Check the sale homepage and enjoy the best time of the year to shop, thanks to HP.

