Everyone knows Sonos makes the best wireless home speakers out there, but almost no one knows that there are two hidden Sonos deals right now at Amazon.

You can score a free $30 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Sonos One SL two-room set .

A separate deal gets you a pair of All-New Sonos One speakers instead with a $19 discount.

With a price tag set at $179, the Sonos One SL is the most affordable Sonos speaker you can get. Don’t let the affordable price fool you though, because this compact speaker is an absolute beast. A single Sonos One SL speaker is obviously never enough, because the whole reason to go with Sonos is the awesome integration for multi-room systems. Or, you can also pick up two to use as a stereo pair on their own or coupled with a Sonos soundbar for surround sound.

However you intend to use them, there’s only one place you should buy them from right now. Pick up a Sonos One SL two-room set right now from Amazon and you’ll get a $30 Amazon gift card for free! These speakers are already a terrific value at $179 each, so the free money really is a cherry on top.

If you’d rather get the same killer sound as well as support for hands-free Alexa voice control, upgrading to an All-New Sonos One Two Room Set won’t cost you much more money. The Sonos One is basically a Sonos One SL with a built-in Echo Dot, and Amazon just chopped $19 off when you buy a pair.

Brilliant sound: Get rich, room-filling sound in 2 rooms with the all-new Sonos One SL, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more

Apple Airplay 2: Stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music

Stereo sound with two Pair in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound; Use a pair as rear home theater surrounds with Playbar, Playbase, or Beam

Gift Card is affixed inside a specialty pop up card

Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date

Enjoy great sound and Alexa voice control in up to two rooms. $379 when sold together, or $398 separately.

Start and control music with your voice, with Amazon Alexa built right in.

Fill two rooms in your home with rich, crystal clear sound, the perfect way to begin your Sonos system. Or pair together in one room for richer, deeper stereo sound.

Get the latest weather updates, flash briefings, and sports scores, set timers, and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills.

