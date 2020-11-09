If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cambridge Soundworks’ OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker might not be from a big brand like Beats or Bose, but it happens to be the best-selling portable speaker on Amazon’s whole site.

It was also the best-selling speaker on Prime Day 2020, when Amazon slashed it to a new all-time low price of just $18.18.

Today, for one day only, it’s back on sale at Prime Day’s price — plus there are three other OontZ deals that you need to check out.

The killer deals on Amazon are really starting to heat up ahead of the holidays, which is a great thing because the holiday shopping season is going to be cut short this year. Shipping is still a bit of an issue in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, so you shouldn’t expect to order things a day or two before Christmas and have them arrive on time like they normally would. In fact, many retailers are going to have cut-off dates a week or two before Christmas this year.

If you want to start off your holiday shopping on the right foot, there’s a terrific one-day sale on Amazon today covering the single best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s whole site. Bluetooth speakers are such a popular gift, and this one is the best in the business. But don’t take our word for it… just look at the 67,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon!

The Oontz brand by Cambridge Soundworks isn’t quite as recognizable as big brands like Bose and Sony, but it just so happens that the company makes one of the best-selling and best-rated portable speakers on Amazon. It’s called the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker it offers fantastic sound quality, impressive battery life, and a water-resistant design that people love.

This model was on sale during Prime Day 2020 for $18.19 and it was the best-selling speaker we covered at that new all-time low price. Today, it’s back on sale at the same price! There are three other Oontz deals included in this one-day Amazon sale as well, and you can check them all out below.

OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker – $22.99

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids, and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward-facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition

LOUDER VOLUME – Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Portable Bluetooth Speakers the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speakers

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound…

OontZ Angle 3 Pro – $52.48

TRULY EXCEPTIONAL SOUND AND BASS – Our Best-Sounding Speaker. We started with the outstanding audio performance and design of our OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA and made it bigger, better and more powerful with the PRO Edition. Engineered with 40% larger custom Neodymium drivers, for pure, crystal clear sound. The stereo enclosure has 2X the acoustic air space and a 30% larger passive bass radiator, for deeper and richer bass. Expertly balanced sound and adjustable Bass and Treble with the OontZ App.

PRO FEATURES – Play up to 15 hours at 2/3 volume; OONTZ APP – Download the companion app to your iPhone or Smartphone to control the advanced functions and get the latest software enhancements; USB POWER PORT – iPhone charger and cell phone charger, charge your device with playing; BUILT IN MIC for talking to Siri on your iPhone; INCLUDES a Type C USB Charging Cable and a 3.5mm Audio Cable ……. The perfect gifts for women and gifts for men.

OontZ Angle 3 Pro - Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, 21-Watts Louder Volume, Exceptional Sound & B…

OontZ True Wireless BudZ – $22.49

AMAZING SOUND AND RICH BASS –Designed & Engineered in the USA for Crystal Clear highs, distinct mids and rich bass, balanced audio performance at every volume level, distortion-free even at maximum volume. Exceptional high quality sound to enhance your listening experience and workouts. Amazing sounding True Wireless Earbuds for the iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, Smartphones, Laptops, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices.

ULTRA-COMFORTABLE and SECURE FIT – Ultra small and comfortable design provides a higher level of comfort for hours of listening with a secure, stay-in-place fit for sports, running, and exercising. NOISE CANCELLATION OF BACKGROUND NOISE – The In-Ear BudZ provide an exceptional level of Noise cancelation, substantially reducing background noise, and dramatically improving your listening experience by blocking out the noise on airplanes, subways, busy workplaces and the gym.

OontZ True Wireless BudZ – Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Amazing Sound and Rich Bass, 3…

OontZ True Wireless BudZ Ultra – $31.99

SUPERIOR SOUND AND RICH BASS –Designed & Engineered in the USA for Crystal Clear highs, distinct mids and rich bass, balanced audio performance at every volume level. Exceptional high-quality sound with Active Noise Cancellation to enhance your listening experience. Talk with one OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA while the other BudZ charges ……. The perfect gifts for women and gifts for men.

QUIET MODE – Active noise cancellation technology provide immersive sound by blocking out external noise and distractions around you, so you only hear your favorite music or movie in enhanced clarity. SOUND PASSTHROUGH MODE – Allows external sounds to passthrough the BudZ to hear the world around you. No need to remove your BudZ, with a touch of a button you can hear the traffic around you, announcements on an airplane or order at your favorite coffee shop.

OontZ True Wireless BudZ Ultra – Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds, 5.0 Bluetooth…

