Interactive workouts are all the rage right now, but nothing has managed to gain quite as much notoriety as Peloton.

If there’s one Peloton rival you should consider trying though, it’s an interactive boxing workout called FightCamp.

FightCamp uses a combination of hardware to track your punches, an app to track your progress, and video workouts led by professional boxing trainers.

Peloton isn’t the only interactive workout solution out there, but there’s no question that it was a game-changer. Peloton itself has expanded beyond cycling to tackle different types of workouts, and several other companies have come up with rival solutions of their own. One of my favorite Peloton rivals is the NordicTrack RW900 rower that has a nice big screen for interactive rowing workouts, and I also recently covered the Bowflex C6 bike that lets you exercise with Peloton’s app or another app of your choosing.

Those are both fantastic products that really inspire users to push their workouts to the next level, but they’re nothing like my latest interactive workout obsession: FightCamp.

I had always heard that boxing is one of the best workouts you can get, but I never fully appreciated it until I tried FightCamp. FightCamp kicked my butt in the best possible way, and now I’m totally addicted.

Like Peloton, there are three different pieces of the FightCamp puzzle. First, there’s the FightCamp app that serves as a portal and stores all your data. Next, there’s a huge catalog of interactive boxing workouts that is accessible in the app. And finally, there’s a hardware component that takes FightCamp to the next level.

Starting with the third piece of the puzzle, one of the best things about FightCamp is that it doesn’t cost thousands of dollars to get the full experience. You can buy the full package from FightCamp that comes with everything you need from wraps and gloves to a free-standing bag and a heavy-duty mat, and there are two bundles available starting at $1,219. But you can also just use FightCamp’s Quick Wraps and Punch Trackers for $439 and still get the full interactive experience, complete with data-tracking. Use your own gloves and bag, or just shadow box — it’s a very versatile solution that doesn’t require a big investment. That said, I can definitely attest to the quality of the gloves, bag, and other gear that FightCamp sent BGR to try. If you don’t already have your own equipment, a FightCamp bundle is definitely the way to go.

The video embedded above gives you a great idea of what you can expect with FightCamp. Beginners can start slow with instructional workouts that help lay the groundwork, but you’ll still get an intense workout in the process. Intermediate and advanced workouts let you hone your skills, and FightCamp’s punch trackers collect data while you work out at any level.

Video workouts are accessible in the app’s growing library of content, but I don’t recommend watching the videos on your smartphone or tablet. Instead, cast them to your TV so you can really see the action and follow along. New punch combos and exercises are explained at the beginning of each workout, and videos with professional trainers guide you through all the ins and outs. A recent FightCamp blog post includes a sampling of five at-home boxing workouts that beginners can try for free to get an idea of what to expect. There’s also a collection of kickboxing workouts in the app, but I haven’t made it quite that far yet.

With other interactive workouts, I hear from a lot of people who eventually move away from them over time. It’s exciting to bike along with a virtual trainer for a month or two, but after a while, many people just want to cycle on their own while they stream something on Netflix. Not only does that inevitably lead to less intense workouts, it also means you’re not getting the full value out of your pricey piece of hardware. If you bought a Peloton bike for $2,000+, that’s a pretty big problem.

FightCamp is far more engaging. The very nature of the product means you’re always learning and improving, which is a huge part of the fun. It’s not just about pedaling faster and adjusting resistance. Needless to say, you can’t keep learning and improving without the FightCamp app and training videos. All of the workouts I’ve tried so far have been awesome, and I can’t wait until I improve enough to start tackling the more advanced sessions.

If you’ve always been curious about boxing and you’re looking to get in shape, you’ll be just as obsessed with FightCamp as I am. And if you’re already an amateur boxer who wants to hone your skills during the coronavirus pandemic, FightCamp is a fantastic solution that you’re going to love.

Article updated to add a link to a selection of free at-home boxing workouts anyone can try.