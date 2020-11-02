The Netflix releases list for November 2020 is packed with movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials.

In addition to all the titles from other studios, Netflix will also premiere 52 different original shows and movies.

In this post, we’ll run through the entire list of original Netflix content that is set to debut next month.

There’s no question that October was an epic month for Netflix, with dozens and dozens of awesome movies and shows that premiered over the course of the month. Highlights include The Outpost, Stranger Than Fiction starring Will Ferrell and Emma Thompson, Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, a new Aaron Sorkin movie called The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen, a new anthology series called Social Distance, the surprise hit The Queen’s Gambit, and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and you can make sure you didn’t miss anything by checking out Netflix’s October 2020 releases list. Now it’s time to look forward to November — and we have good news and bad news on that front.

The good news for Netflix subscribers in November is that there are some great movies and shows to look forward to from third-party studios. Examples include A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon, American Horror Story: 1984 on November 13th, V for Vendetta on the 15th, and so much more. There’s also plenty of Christmas content to look forward to, as well as a ton of new original Christmas movies and shows from Netflix. But the bad news is that as far as Netflix’s original content goes, November 2020 is probably the least impressive month of releases that we’ve seen so far this year.

The Crown season 4 is definitely the biggest release of the month in November. And as we noted above, there’s plenty of Christmas content to look forward to. Beyond that… well… scroll down and take a look for yourself.

Streaming November 1st

Streaming November 3rd

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 4th

Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

Streaming November 9th

Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 10th

Streaming November 11th

Streaming November 12th

Ludo — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 13th

Streaming November 15th

The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 17th

Streaming November 18th

Streaming November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 20th

Streaming November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 23rd

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM

Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM

Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 25th

Streaming November 26th

Mosul — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 27th

Streaming November 28th

The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 30th

A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM