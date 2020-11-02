- The Netflix releases list for November 2020 is packed with movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials.
- In addition to all the titles from other studios, Netflix will also premiere 52 different original shows and movies.
- In this post, we’ll run through the entire list of original Netflix content that is set to debut next month.
There’s no question that October was an epic month for Netflix, with dozens and dozens of awesome movies and shows that premiered over the course of the month. Highlights include The Outpost, Stranger Than Fiction starring Will Ferrell and Emma Thompson, Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, a new Aaron Sorkin movie called The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen, a new anthology series called Social Distance, the surprise hit The Queen’s Gambit, and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and you can make sure you didn’t miss anything by checking out Netflix’s October 2020 releases list. Now it’s time to look forward to November — and we have good news and bad news on that front.
The good news for Netflix subscribers in November is that there are some great movies and shows to look forward to from third-party studios. Examples include A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon, American Horror Story: 1984 on November 13th, V for Vendetta on the 15th, and so much more. There’s also plenty of Christmas content to look forward to, as well as a ton of new original Christmas movies and shows from Netflix. But the bad news is that as far as Netflix’s original content goes, November 2020 is probably the least impressive month of releases that we’ve seen so far this year.
The Crown season 4 is definitely the biggest release of the month in November. And as we noted above, there’s plenty of Christmas content to look forward to. Beyond that… well… scroll down and take a look for yourself.
Streaming November 1st
- M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 3rd
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 4th
- Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 5th
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM
- Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 6th
- Citation — NETFLIX FILM
- Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 9th
- Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 10th
- Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 11th
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 12th
- Ludo — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 13th
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM
- The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM
- The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 15th
- The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 17th
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 18th
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 19th
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 20th
- Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM
- Voices of Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 22nd
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 23rd
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 24th
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM
- Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM
- Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 25th
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM
- Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming November 26th
- Mosul — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 27th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Call — NETFLIX FILM
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM
- Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 28th
- The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 29th
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 30th
- A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM