If you’re wondering how it’s possible that Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds are on sale for just $89 instead of $129, you’re not alone.

These best-selling wireless earphones have more than 15,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, which is no surprise for something made by Bose.

A huge 31% discount is a bit of a surprise though, and we’re not sure how much longer it’s going to last.

When it comes to early holiday deals on Bose products, there are two sales right now that are definitely stealing the spotlight. First, you’ve got the Bose Solo 5 soundbar that just so happens to be the best-selling soundbar Bose has ever made. It’s already a terrific value at $250, but it’s down to an all-time low price of $149 on Amazon right now. Then you’ve got the world-famous Bose QC35 wireless noise cancelling headphones on sale for $199, which is also an all-time low price.

Those are both outstanding bargains, but there’s another Bose deal you should check out if you want stellar Bose sound but you want to spend as little as possible.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds are Bose’s entry-level wireless earbuds. Of course, “entry-level” for Bose means something very different than it does for other personal audio brands. These awesome earbuds pack tremendous sound quality that has earned them more than 15,000 5-star ratings over at Amazon, and now is the perfect time to discover for yourself why everyone loves them so much. They’re already a steal at $129, but you can pick up a pair today for just $89!

Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds – $89

A high-quality audio experience, consistently balanced at any volume, thanks to Bose active EQ. Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Wireless convenience, with easy Bluetooth and NFC pairing aided by voice prompts

Exclusive Stay Hear and tips keep the headphones comfortably in place during workouts

Sweat and weather resistance for reliability while exercising

Up to 6 hours of battery life per charge. Please refer the User Guide before use

Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Bl… List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

