Apple is famous for having the absolute worst Black Friday deals each and every year — thankfully, Apple’s retail partners pick up the slack.

This year, Black Friday arrived early for Apple devices on Amazon because there are some truly impressive deals to be found.

Highlights include a huge $50 discount on AirPods Pro, up to $40 off AirPods 2, the first-ever discount on Apple Watch SE, and $200 Beats Solo3 headphones for just $119.95.

Amazon is going completely nuts this year with its early Black Friday 2020 deals. There are a whopping 36 different Amazon devices on sale at all-time lows right now, including crazy bundles at up to $140 off, Fire TV Sticks starting at $17.99, Echo Dot for $18.99, and plenty more. Then there are other early Black Friday deals on third-party products, like Bose QC35 headphones for $199 instead of $350 and Bose’s best-selling soundbar ever for just $149.

Don’t worry though, Apple fans, because there are also plenty of early Black Friday 2020 deals for you to check out today!

Some of these deals might be around for a while, like AirPods Pro back on sale at Prime Day 2020’s price of $199. Other deals could disappear quite soon though, like the first-ever discount on the hot new Apple Watch SE and rare discounts on Apple’s new 8th-gen iPad. You can even score a pair of $200 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $119.95 in seven different colorways, today only. Check out all the deals below, and definitely don’t wait too long to pull the trigger because these deals could disappear at any time.

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.99 You Save:$39.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$129.00 You Save:$30.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch deals

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$259.00 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band Price:$374.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iPad deals

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (2nd Generation) List Price:$799.00 Price:$759.00 You Save:$50.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price:$999.00 Price:$949.99 You Save:$59.07 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) List Price:$999.00 Price:$929.00 You Save:$70.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7) - Silver List Price:$2,399.00 Price:$2,249.00 You Save:$150.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats headphones deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours O… List Price:$199.95 Price:$119.95 You Save:$80.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of List… List Price:$249.95 Price:$199.95 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 15… List Price:$149.95 Price:$129.95 You Save:$20.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1… List Price:$299.95 Price:$229.95 You Save:$70.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

