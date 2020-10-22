If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After months of being sold out, Nintendo Switch consoles are actually back in stock right now at Amazon for $299.

The Switch is still so difficult to find almost everywhere, and third-party sellers on Amazon have been gouging prices since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game digital download codes available, including some with deep discounts, and the Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock as well.

It finally happened, boys and girls: Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are back in stock! Not only that, but Amazon has the special Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console everyone’s been looking for, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on sale for $49.94!

If you’re wondering why it matters that this console is sold directly by Amazon instead of a third-party seller, the answer is upsetting but simple. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nintendo Switch consoles have been very difficult to find in stock anywhere. Shady third-party sellers on Amazon have been taking advantage of the situation by price-gouging consoles and charging astronomical prices. At one point, these disgusting Amazon sellers were charging as much as $500 or $600 for a simple Nintendo Switch console. It’s despicable, but unfortunately, it also doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are obviously not price-gouged. If Amazon is going to sell Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices on the internet in the middle of a pandemic, you can be sure it’s not going to gouge Switch consoles.

It’s worth noting that there’s no telling if or when another opportunity like this will arise and shipping estimates are already slipping. That means the Switch could sell out at any moment, so you should definitely hurry if you don’t want to miss out. Once it sells out, there’s no telling when Amazon might get more in stock.

Also of note, you can and should load up on Nintendo Switch games whether or not you already own a console. There are even a bunch of top titles that are discounted right now at Amazon. First, check out all of the Nintendo Switch game digital downloads that are available so you can start playing immediately:

If you don’t mind waiting for them to be delivered, there are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game carts in stock:

And of course, don’t forget about the awesome new Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure!

Last but not least, you can still grab a Nintendo Switch Lite console once the regular consoles inevitably sell out:

