It’s that time of the year again: iPhone season and Apple has finally announced their highly anticipated flagship devices. The iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini models revive the classic Apple square-edge design while upgrading it with the new 5G technology.

And Spigen’s at it again – here with another timely release. A casemaker of over 12 years now, their lineups include something for almost everyone without sacrificing style and of course, protection.

Steer clear from danger – Ultra Hybrid

Everyone’s biggest fear with clear cases is worrying that they might turn yellow. Well, that’s where Spigen got their idea to create one that’ll at least leave the back flawlessly clear – Ultra Hybrid. While still keeping the shock-absorbent bumper, they designed the back to stay non-porous and clear everlasting, making this a perfect option for those wanting to showcase their new Pacific Blue or Navy.

Suit up – Tough Armor

Tough Armor is by far Spigen’s most signature case, best known for its extra-durable protection while remaining shockingly slim. Lined with special impact foam in addition to its dual-layer design, this case is built to survive even the biggest falls. Best of all, it comes with a built-in kickstand so you don’t have to hold your phone while watching videos during this global pandemic.

Like it’s not even there – Thin Fit

Fun fact – Thin Fit was actually one of Spigen’s very first case designs with the attempt to make the slimmest, best-looking case. Now, for the first time in 10 years, it’s got a major upgrade to make sure it not only stays slim but also protective like the rest. Its new full-coverage design and a thin layer of cushion ensure your new iPhone stays looking good even when it drops.

Fresh blue hues – Cyrill (Color Brick, Leather Brick, Cecile, Silicone)

And if you’re in for some options with a hint of modern femininity, surprise, Spigen’s got a sister named, Cyrill. Cyrill has a complete lineup for the entire iPhone 12 series that include a similar level of variety and quality, such as in the clear Color Brick and floral Cecile.

Be sure to check out the latest for both Spigen and Cyrill’s iPhone 12 Collections on Amazon.

