Coronavirus infections are rising at an alarming rate across the country.

The U.S. has seen a daily average of 44,000 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days.

There are only 10 states where the coronavirus infection rate is low and going even lower.

The coronavirus situation in the United States today is far from promising. With the U.S. having already endured more than 7.4 million cases and 210,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the rate of infection across the country is actually on the rise these days. The 7-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. currently stands at 44,280 per day. As a point of contrast, the 7-day average for new coronavirus cases back in early June was 21,000.

All told, there are 25 states currently experiencing a significant uptick in coronavirus cases. Wisconsin, for example, is seeing more new cases than they have since the pandemic began several months ago. From March all the way through early September, Wisconsin never saw more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases. Yesterday, Wisconsin reported 2,500 new cases.

Related to that, there are 17 states currently experiencing an increase in coronavirus-related deaths. That list includes North Dakota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Utah.

According to The New York Times’ updated database, there are only ten states where the coronavirus infection rate is low and staying low. What’s particularly interesting is that the list includes states that were formerly big hotspots, with Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and California being prime examples.

The list reads as follows:

Georgia

Louisiana

Florida

Colorado

Virginia

West Virginia

Maryland

California

Arizona

Hawaii

If you think about it, the fact that cases are on the decline in former hotspot areas shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths increased, the states above started implementing stricter lockdown measures while people also started taking coronavirus safety precautions more seriously. Of course, it remains to be seen if the states above can keep their coronavirus numbers low going forward. Florida, if you recall, recently announced that bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, said he was disturbed by the current baseline of new coronavirus infections in the country.

“I am certainly not pleased or satisfied,” Fauci said while speaking on CNN this week, “but I’m actually disturbed and concerned about the fact that our baseline of infections is still stuck at around 40,000 per day. That’s no place to be when you’re trying to get your arms around an epidemic and get it to a very low baseline.”

Fauci, if you recall, previously cautioned that the U.S. needed to get its baseline of new coronavirus infections down below 10,000 by fall. Now, with fall in full swing, the U.S. isn’t anywhere close to reaching that threshold. What’s more, health experts are warning that the upcoming flu season, together with colder weather, could lead to a huge resurgence in new coronavirus cases all across the country.