Prime Day TV deals are always among the most popular sales each year during Amazon’s big annual blowout sales event, and we don’t expect 2020 to be any different. That said, there are some early Prime Day TV deals this year that are just as good as anything you’ll find next week during Prime Day. The one Amazon has been promoting the hardest is a great sale that slashes $100 off an Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV, dropping the price to just $249.99. That’s a terrific deal indeed, but some people are looking for higher-end TVs with better picture quality and more premium features. And what about everyone out there who wants a bigger screen?

Amazon is running a killer sale right now on Sony’s X900H 4K Smart TVs and you definitely need to check them out. When we tell you that these TVs are stunning, we are not exaggerating one bit. In fact, the picture quality is so incredible on these TVs that you really have to see it to believe it.

Amazon is discounting this amazing smart TV in all four sizes right now, but it’s really only the three largest ones you should be concerned with. Why? Because the Sony X900H 65 Inch 4K Smart TV is on sale with such a huge discount, in only costs $50 more than the discounted 55-inch model! The 65-inch model has a list price of $1,400 which, to be honest, is already a steal for this magnificent 4K TV. Today, however, you can pick one up for just $969.99 thanks to a big discount and an extra coupon you can clip on the product page.



Sony X900H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compa… $969.99 Available from Amazon

This is the time to get a TV, because you may not see these big of price drops on Black Friday. No matter what size of TV you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find one in this sale. Not only can you get multiple sizes, but there’s also so much offered by each one of these TVs. All of them are compatible with Alexa devices and feature impressive game mode for the ultimate gaming experiences.

If you want to step up to the Sony X900H 75 Inch 4K Smart TV, you would normally expect to pay a whopping $2,500. Yikes! A massive $502 discount and the extra $28.01 coupon on Amazon combine to slash that price all the way down to $1,969.99, which is truly a bargain for a Sony TV that size. And if you live in a palace and need the 85-inch model to fill a massive room, Amazon’s double discount drops the price from $3,500 to $2,769.99. That’s a savings of $730!

Sony X900H 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compa… $1,969.99 Available from Amazon

Sony X900H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compa… $2,769.99 Available from Amazon

These deals won’t last long, so definitely take advantage while you can.

Sony X900H 4K Smart TV – Up to $730 off

4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation.

FULL ARRAY LED with local dimming: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes along with realistic contrast-enhanced by X-tended Dynamic Range.

GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

HDMI 2.1: Get the most out of your next-gen gaming console with the latest HDMI 2.1 standards featuring ALLM, VRR, and 4K at 120fps for reduced input lag, increased frame rate, and ultra-smooth motion. (Firmware update required, available Winter 2020 and Spring 2021.)

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.

WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.

APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.

BRIGHT and CLEAR MOTION: On-screen action and motion look better than ever with X-Motion Clarity technology.

NETFLIX CALIBRATED MODE and DOLBY VISION: Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended.

